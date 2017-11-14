17 Sephora Holiday Gift Sets for the Beauty-Obsessed

There are many ways to go about gifting a beauty lover, but let’s be honest: you already know where you’ll end up. Sephora remains the most recognizable one-stop shop for pretty much every hair, skin and makeup product we need. And although you’ve probably been thinking of ways to step outside the beauty box, they’ve already concocted a way to keep you coming back for more.
Each year, the beauty retailer rolls out a set of carefully curated Sephora “favorites;” boxes packed with deluxe and sample size products that you can play with until you find one worth buying again. Ultimately, it’s a win-win for both the giver and receiver since the prices aren’t outrageous and you’re getting multiple brands for the price of one or two. In short: what are you waiting for? Save yourself some time and money by snagging any of these Sephora sets stat.
Give Me Some Bold Lip
A set of bright and vibrant shades for turning that frown upside down. Four are deluxe-size while two are full-size.
$28, at Sephora
Extend Your Style Dry Shampoo Collection
Refresh your strands with any of these top-rated favorites.
$32, at Sephora
Superstars Everyday Must Haves
This 13-piece set includes everything you need to elevate the most basic makeup look, including some of our personal favorites: Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Wiz, Urban Decay's Setting Spray, and Nars Lip Pencil
$75, at Sephora
Give Me More Lip
Lipsticks, lip glosses and lip creams are all included in this full-sized mega lip set.
$68, at Sephora
Glow For It
The ultimate sampler for makeup junkies who won't leave the house without a highlight.
House of Lashes x Sephora Collection Lash Story Pro Edition
12 pairs of lashes for every and any mood. You can never have enough!
$150, at Sephora
Into the Stars Palette
130 shades for the face, eyes and lips, all of which are available in a satisfying mix of both natural and vibrant shades.
$49.50, at Sephora
Lashstash
Nine different mascaras to play with until you find one that gives you long and luscious lashes.
$48, at Sephora
Lilly Lashes for Sephora Collection Perfect Pair Lash Kit
Two of Lilly's best-sellers- Miami and Luxe- offered in faux mink...because we all deserve a little extra glam.
$40, at Sephora
Paint the Town Nude Pencil Set
A set of mini nude lipsticks that include something for every skin tone.
$29, at Sephora
Skin Wonderland
A carefully curated set of best-selling products for manifesting your best (and healthiest) skin yet.
$64, at Sephora
Crazy for Clay! Face Mask Set
This mini set includes four face masks targeting specific skin concerns.
$22, at Sephora
Show Me Off Brush Set
A five-piece brush set that will add sparkle to your vanity.
$38, at Sephora
Snow-Fetti Mini Sponge Set
This ornament is filled with five blending sponges for applying your makeup and skin care products.
$12, at Sephora
Tame Your Mane Frizz Fighting Stylers
These stylers, suitable for a variety of textures, were made to smooth and hydrate frizzy strands.
$24, at Sephora
Prime, Set, Go
These are the essentials you need to create that "lit from within" glow under your makeup.
$42, at Sephora
Cream Lip Stain Set
Four of Sephora's best-selling lip colors are included in this limited edition holiday set.
$12, at Sephora
