17 Sephora Holiday Gift Sets for the Beauty-Obsessed

There are many ways to go about gifting a beauty lover, but let’s be honest: you already know where you’ll end up. Sephora remains the most recognizable one-stop shop for pretty much every hair, skin and makeup product we need. And although you’ve probably been thinking of ways to step outside the beauty box, they’ve already concocted a way to keep you coming back for more.

Each year, the beauty retailer rolls out a set of carefully curated Sephora “favorites;” boxes packed with deluxe and sample size products that you can play with until you find one worth buying again. Ultimately, it’s a win-win for both the giver and receiver since the prices aren’t outrageous and you’re getting multiple brands for the price of one or two. In short: what are you waiting for? Save yourself some time and money by snagging any of these Sephora sets stat.