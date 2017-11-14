StyleCaster
17 Sephora Holiday Gift Sets for the Beauty-Obsessed

by
There are many ways to go about gifting a beauty lover, but let’s be honest: you already know where you’ll end up. Sephora remains the most recognizable one-stop shop for pretty much every hair, skin and makeup product we need. And although you’ve probably been thinking of ways to step outside the beauty box, they’ve already concocted a way to keep you coming back for more.

Each year, the beauty retailer rolls out a set of carefully curated Sephora “favorites;” boxes packed with deluxe and sample size products that you can play with until you find one worth buying again. Ultimately, it’s a win-win for both the giver and receiver since the prices aren’t outrageous and you’re getting multiple brands for the price of one or two. In short: what are you waiting for? Save yourself some time and money by snagging any of these Sephora sets stat.

STYLECASTER | Sephora Holiday Gift Sets | Give Me Bold Lip
Give Me Some Bold Lip

A set of bright and vibrant shades for turning that frown upside down. Four are deluxe-size while two are full-size.

$28, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Holiday Gift Sets| Dry Shampoo Set
Extend Your Style Dry Shampoo Collection

Refresh your strands with any of these top-rated favorites.

$32, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Holiday Gift Sets | Everyday Must-Haves
Superstars Everyday Must Haves

This 13-piece set includes everything you need to elevate the most basic makeup look, including some of our personal favorites: Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Wiz, Urban Decay's Setting Spray, and Nars Lip Pencil

$75, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Holiday Gift Sets | Give Me Lip
Give Me More Lip

Lipsticks, lip glosses and lip creams are all included in this full-sized mega lip set.

$68, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Holiday Gift Sets | Glow For It
Glow For It

The ultimate sampler for makeup junkies who won't leave the house without a highlight.

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Holiday Gift Sets | House of Lashes
House of Lashes x Sephora Collection Lash Story Pro Edition

12 pairs of lashes for every and any mood. You can never have enough!

$150, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Holiday Gift Sets | Into the Stars Palette
Into the Stars Palette

130 shades for the face, eyes and lips, all of which are available in a satisfying mix of both natural and vibrant shades.

$49.50, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Holiday Gift Sets | Lashstash
Lashstash

Nine different mascaras to play with until you find one that gives you long and luscious lashes.

$48, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Holiday Gift Sets | Lilly Lashes
Lilly Lashes for Sephora Collection Perfect Pair Lash Kit

Two of Lilly's best-sellers- Miami and Luxe- offered in faux mink...because we all deserve a little extra glam.

$40, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Holiday Gift Sets | Nude Lip Pencil Set
Paint the Town Nude Pencil Set

A set of mini nude lipsticks that include something for every skin tone.

$29, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Holiday Gift Sets | Skin Wonderland
Skin Wonderland

A carefully curated set of best-selling products for manifesting your best (and healthiest) skin yet.

$64, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Holiday Gift Sets | Clay Mask Set
Crazy for Clay! Face Mask Set

This mini set includes four face masks targeting specific skin concerns.

$22, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Holiday Gift Sets | Show Me Off Brush Set
Show Me Off Brush Set

A five-piece brush set that will add sparkle to your vanity.

$38, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Holiday Gift Sets | Snowfetti Sponge Set
Snow-Fetti Mini Sponge Set

This ornament is filled with five blending sponges for applying your makeup and skin care products.

$12, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Holiday Gift Sets | Tame Your Mane Set
Tame Your Mane Frizz Fighting Stylers

These stylers, suitable for a variety of textures, were made to smooth and hydrate frizzy strands.

$24, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Holiday Gift Sets | Prime, Set, Go Set
Prime, Set, Go

These are the essentials you need to create that "lit from within" glow under your makeup.

$42, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Holiday Gift Sets | Lip Stain Set
Cream Lip Stain Set

Four of Sephora's best-selling lip colors are included in this limited edition holiday set.

$12, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora

