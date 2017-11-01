Sephora Hit with Lawsuit After Woman Claims She Contracted Herpes from Its Testers

Sephora testers are designed to give customers a preview of a product before dropping down a month’s worth of paychecks on cosmetics. However, for one California woman, the cosmetics chain’s samples only provided her with one thing: herpes.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, a woman in California is suing the beauty brand after claiming that she contracted herpes from sampling one of Sephora’s lipsticks. The woman, who alleges she caught the STD after testing a “common use” lipstick at a Sephora in Hollywood in October 2015, accused the brand of negligence for failing to warn customers of the risk of catching an “incurable lifelong affliction.” Had she known the possibility, the woman claims she would have never sampled the lipstick.

The woman, who was confirmed to have herpes through a medical diagnosis, claims that she never had cold sores nor had symptoms of the disease before her Sephora visit. In her suit, the woman also compared Sephora to other companies that provide individual samples and trained professionals to help with testing—something she didn’t see on her visit.

In a statement to Fashionista, Sephora denied comment on the lawsuit, though a spokesperson assured that customer safety is the brand’s “foremost priority.”

“While it is our policy not to comment on litigation, the health and safety of our clients is our foremost priority,” a Sephora spokesperson told Fashionista. “We take product hygiene very seriously and we are dedicated to following best practices in our stores.”

Though the lawsuit probably won’t stop us from shopping at Sephora, we are definitely going to be more wary about the testers we sample with.