How to Get a Free Face Mask From Sephora This Weekend

If you didn’t get your fill— or couldn’t even get some time off work— of indulgent self-care yesterday (in honor of National Self Care Day), Sephora is here to help keep that train running. This weekend, July 27-July 29, you can walk into any brick-and-mortar Sephora store and snag a free (!!) face mask.

What’s the catch you may ask? There is no catch, unless you count only being able to choose from the Sephora Collection face masks. But before you decide they aren’t worth it because they retail for $6, these babies have a lot going for them. The 10 different sheet masks cater to a multitude of issues like mattifying, anti-blemish, brightening and softening. Plus, they have key ingredients like aloe, honey, pineapple and algae.

A no-strings-attached freebie is something we’ll always take— especially when it comes to beauty. Mark your calendars and start running your bath, it’s time for a true #SelfCareSunday.