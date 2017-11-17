Viral Photo Shows $1300-Worth of Destroyed Makeup at Sephora

You’re probably familiar with at least one oddly satisfying makeup destruction Instagram account. Spoiler alert: they’ve got nothing on this completely obliterated Sephora display, spotted by makeup artist Brittney Nelson. Be still our beating hearts.

Earlier this week, she told Insider that as she was entering the store, a woman and small child were quickly exiting. A few seconds later, she came face-to-face with a Make Up For Ever display of completely destroyed eyeshadow powders. A usually pristine rainbow of bronze glitter and lime green now looked like a sledgehammer had been taken to it.

Although Nelson didn’t see the child ruin the display, she inferred based upon the tiny glitter footprints and the speed at which the duo exited the store. She later shared a photo of the evidence and wrote underneath:

“Mammas, please shop for your makeup 💄 without your tiny humans. It’s not fun for you…or them…or the expensive product. Anna Heath and I about passed out when we saw this atrocity. Being me, I’ve needed to bring Allie into many makeup stores as she’s grown and had a strict ‘hands in pockets’ rule for her and a strict 10-minute rule for me. It was very helpful so if you must take your kiddos makeup shopping I suggest trying it.”

The Facebook post now has 21K reactions and 26K shares, while Twitter has also exploded with comments that both chastise the child’s parent and critique Nelson’s view about leaving a child at home.

One person even replied that they were the parent and they did it on purpose as a jab to capitalism. They argued it was to get back at the amount of money makeup companies charge, but eventually they gave up the jig and said they were lying.

Regardless of where you place the blame, be it capitalism or bad parenting, children are wild and there’s no telling what they’re going to get their hands into. In the end, we’re just glad the employees handled the situation nicely, but still sad over the tragedy of the forever lost makeup.