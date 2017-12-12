StyleCaster
Sephora Just Launched a Line of Super Affordable Lipsticks

Sephora Just Launched a Line of Super Affordable Lipsticks

Sephora Just Launched a Line of Super Affordable Lipsticks
Photo: ImaxTree

Once again, Sephora is coming for our wallets and weakness for new products. While most of the world is stanning for Rihanna’s just-announced Fenty Beauty lippies (also available in Sephora), the beauty juggernaut has a little something up its sleeves, too: a set of 40 lip colors aptly titled “#Lipstories.” The wide-ranging set includes a mix of matte, cream and metallic shades, all inspired by  “wild adventures, favorite moments, and magic memories of when you’re living beyond the selfie light.”

Each color’s packaging includes a unique image, meant to represent its moniker; think palm trees for “Coconut Grove” and an adorable pug for “Woof.” That’s cute and all, but what we’re really here for is the $8 price tag, because our bank accounts are weak from all of this holiday shopping. Prepare to add at least one to your vanity today because there’s something for everyone. Don’t believe us? Scroll through 20 of our favorites below–you won’t be disappointed.

1 of 20
STYLECASTER | Sephora #Lipstories | Brunch Date

Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick in Brunch Date

$8, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora #Lipstories | Fire Side

Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick in Fire Side

$8, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora #Lipstories | Celebrate

Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick in Celebrate

$8, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora #Lipstories | Coconut Grove

Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick in Coconut Grove

$8, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora #Lipstories | A Little Magic

Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick in A Little Magic

$8, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora #Lipstories | After Hours

Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick in After Hours

$8, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora #Lipstories | Deep Water Bay

Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick in Deep Water Bay

$8, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora #Lipstories | First Class

Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick in First Class

$8, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora #Lipstories | All Washed Up

Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick in All Washed Up

$8, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora #Lipstories | Hong Kong by Night

Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick in Hong Kong by Night

$8, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora #Lipstories | Golden Gate

Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick in Golden Gate

$8, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora #Lipstories | Berry-licious

Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick in Berry-licious

$8, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora #Lipstories | Wanderlust

Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick in Wanderlust

$8, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora #Lipstories | Woof

Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick in Woof

$8, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora #Lipstories | Ice Breaker

Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick in Ice Breaker

$8, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora #Lipstories | Cash Money

Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick in Cash Money

$8, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora #Lipstories | Just Add Tinsel

Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick in Just Add Tinsel

$8, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora #Lipstories | Ouch

Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick in Ouch

$8, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora #Lipstories | Festival Lights

Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick in Festival Lights

$8, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora #Lipstories | City Beat

Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipstick in City Beat

$8, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora

