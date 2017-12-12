Sephora Just Launched a Line of Super Affordable Lipsticks

Once again, Sephora is coming for our wallets and weakness for new products. While most of the world is stanning for Rihanna’s just-announced Fenty Beauty lippies (also available in Sephora), the beauty juggernaut has a little something up its sleeves, too: a set of 40 lip colors aptly titled “#Lipstories.” The wide-ranging set includes a mix of matte, cream and metallic shades, all inspired by “wild adventures, favorite moments, and magic memories of when you’re living beyond the selfie light.”

Each color’s packaging includes a unique image, meant to represent its moniker; think palm trees for “Coconut Grove” and an adorable pug for “Woof.” That’s cute and all, but what we’re really here for is the $8 price tag, because our bank accounts are weak from all of this holiday shopping. Prepare to add at least one to your vanity today because there’s something for everyone. Don’t believe us? Scroll through 20 of our favorites below–you won’t be disappointed.