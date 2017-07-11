The 10 Best Anti-Aging Products to Buy at Sephora Right Now

If we had a million dollars, we’d bet it on the fact that the *one* thing the beauty world is obsessed with right now is anti-aging products. Seriously, from fine-line fighting creams to dark-spot reducing masks, the market is just about overflowing with insanely good beauty products that fight off the wonderful, super-fun signs of aging. And even though Sephora, the undeniable Mecca of outrageously cool new releases, packs the most impressive, sought-after selection, it’s damn hard to weave through the store and find them all on your monthly (see: daily) trips to the mall.
And since we spend way too much of our day stalking Sephora’s newest arrivals, we decided to do some digging for you. We combed Sephora’s massive (we’re talking huge), anti-aging section to find the 10 best, top-rated formulas. Spoiler alert: They’re insane and we’re literally kicking ourselves for all the money we’re about to spend. Shop all 10 products, ahead, including a serum from BareMinerals and an under-$10 sheet mask from Boscia.
BareMinerals Brilliant Future Age Defense & Renew Serum
BareMinerals Brilliant Future Age Defense & Renew Serum, $50; at Sephora
Boscia Wakame Firming Hydrogel Mask
Boscia Wakame Firming Hydrogel Mask, $8; at Sephora
Caudalie Resveratol Lift Firming Serum
Caudalie Resveratol Lift Firming Serum, $82; at Sephora
Dr. Brandt Skincare Microdermabrasion Age Defying Exfoliator
Dr. Brandt Skincare Microdermabrasion Age Defying Exfoliator, $79; at Sephora
Estée Lauder Advanced Time Zone Night Age Reversing Line/Wrinkle Crème
Estée Lauder Advanced Time Zone Night Age Reversing Line/Wrinkle Crème, $78; at Sephora
Farmacy Sleep Tight Firming Night Balm with Echinacea GreenEnvy
Farmacy Sleep Tight Firming Night Balm with Echinacea GreenEnvy, $48; at Sephora
Murad Intensive-C Radiance Peel
Murad Intensive-C Radiance Peel, $55; at Sephora
Omorovicza Ultramoor Mud Mask
Omorovicza Ultramoor Mud Mask, $125; at Sephora
Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Intensive Eye Contour Cream
Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Intensive Eye Contour Cream, $57; at Sephora
Sunday Riley Juno Hydroactive Cellular Face Oil
Sunday Riley Juno Hydroactive Cellular Face Oil, $45; at Sephora
