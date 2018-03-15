Selena Gomez Cut Her Hair into the Chicest, Chin-Length Bob

Selena Gomez‘s hair has had quite the journey in the past few weeks. In November, she spent nine hours in the salon dyeing it blonde. A month later, she went back to a brunette. Then, in February, she added bangs, which disappeared in a couple weeks. Now, we’re pleased to announce that the 25-year-old singer has made another major hair change: She’s cut her hair into a super-short bob.

The “Wolves” singer showed off her new look on Tuesday while leaving a church in Los Angeles, California, where she was seen sporting significantly shorter hair. Though Gomez hasn’t made her haircut insta-official yet, paparazzi pictures show her with a flouncy, chin-length bob, which floats above her shoulders. Gomez, who wore her hair with slight curves at the end and tucked behind her ear, paired her just-cut ‘do with an oversized teddy coat, ripped jeans, and a striped top.

No word yet on who is responsible for Gomez’s chop, but judging from how good she looks with it, we’d say job well done. Along with flaunting her new ‘do, Gomez was also photographed with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber, squashing any rumors that the two were broken up.

But let’s be real: Who can worry about the “Fetish” singer’s relationship when her hair looks that good? We’re hoping Gomez keeps this bob for a long time, but judging from her track record, we don’t have much hope.