The 20 Best Selena Gomez Beauty Looks of All Damn Time

Asking for a friend, but why is Selena Gomez so goddamn perfect? Did she just come out of the womb beautiful? Because even since her wee days on “Barney” and “Wizards of Waverly Place,” Gomez has been, like, annoyingly stunning (sorry not sorry, we *deserve* the right to fan girl out every once in a while). And since we like to low-key stalk celebrities in our downtime, we’ve come to realize that the 24-year-old actress, producer, and philanthropist isn’t just a genetically blessed superhuman—she’s also a straight-up hair and makeup all star, wearing consistently inspo-worthy beauty looks every time she steps foot on a red carpet.
Of course, in a world where incredibly bizarre beauty trends pop up every single day, we will say that Gomez isn’t exactly a risk taker. She tends to play it somewhat safe, with neutral, yet seriously pretty, accents, like her hot-pink smokey eye at the 2017 Met Gala, or her choppy, angled lob in April. And because we can always use a little inspiration for our boring-ass beauty routines, we’ve rounded up Gomez’s 20 best hair and makeup looks from the last few years, all of which are easy enough to attempt on yourself. See our favorite photos ahead, and get a jumpstart on your new go-to summer hair and makeup.
May 2017
At the 2017 Met Gala in New York City
March 2017
At the premiere of Netflix’s "13 Reasons Why" in Los Angeles, California
June 2017
At Music Choice in New York City
June 2017
At the SiriusXM Studios "Morning Mash Up" in New York City
June 2017
At the "Elvis Duran z100 Morning Show" in New York City
April 2017
At the We Day California in Inglewood, California
February 2016
At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California
April 2016
At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California
January 2016
At the premiere of "The Fundamentals of Caring" in Park City, Utah
January 2016
At the 6th Biennial UNICEF Ball in Beverly Hills, California
February 2016
At the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California
December 2015
At Q102's Jingle Ball in Philadelphia, Pennsylvannia
November 2015
At the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California
November 2015
At City of Hope's Spirit of Life Gala in Santa Monica, California
May 2015
At the 2015 Met Gala in New York City
May 2014
At the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala in New York City
May 2014
At the 2014 Met Gala in New York City
February 2013
At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California
November 2013
At the Flaunt Magazine launch party in Beverly Hills, California
November 2012
At the 22nd annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City
