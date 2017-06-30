StyleCaster
The 20 Best Selena Gomez Beauty Looks of All Damn Time

by
Photo: Getty Images

Asking for a friend, but why is Selena Gomez so goddamn perfect? Did she just come out of the womb beautiful? Because even since her wee days on “Barney” and “Wizards of Waverly Place,” Gomez has been, like, annoyingly stunning (sorry not sorry, we *deserve* the right to fan girl out every once in a while). And since we like to low-key stalk celebrities in our downtime, we’ve come to realize that the 24-year-old actress, producer, and philanthropist isn’t just a genetically blessed superhuman—she’s also a straight-up hair and makeup all star, wearing consistently inspo-worthy beauty looks every time she steps foot on a red carpet.

MORE: 7 Simple (and So-Pretty) Braid Tutorials for Beginners

Of course, in a world where incredibly bizarre beauty trends pop up every single day, we will say that Gomez isn’t exactly a risk taker. She tends to play it somewhat safe, with neutral, yet seriously pretty, accents, like her hot-pink smokey eye at the 2017 Met Gala, or her choppy, angled lob in April. And because we can always use a little inspiration for our boring-ass beauty routines, we’ve rounded up Gomez’s 20 best hair and makeup looks from the last few years, all of which are easy enough to attempt on yourself. See our favorite photos ahead, and get a jumpstart on your new go-to summer hair and makeup.

1 of 20
May 2017

At the 2017 Met Gala in New York City 

Photo: Getty Images
March 2017

At the premiere of Netflix’s "13 Reasons Why" in Los Angeles, California

Photo: Getty Images
June 2017

At Music Choice in New York City

Photo: Getty Images
June 2017

At the SiriusXM Studios "Morning Mash Up" in New York City

Photo: Getty Images
June 2017

At the "Elvis Duran z100 Morning Show" in New York City

Photo: Getty Images
April 2017

At the We Day California in Inglewood, California

Photo: Getty Images
February 2016

At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California

Photo: Getty Images
April 2016

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California

Photo: Getty Images
January 2016

At the premiere of "The Fundamentals of Caring" in Park City, Utah

Photo: Getty Images
January 2016

At the 6th Biennial UNICEF Ball in Beverly Hills, California

Photo: Getty Images
February 2016

At the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California

Photo: Getty Images
December 2015

At Q102's Jingle Ball in Philadelphia, Pennsylvannia

Photo: Getty Images
November 2015

At the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California

Photo: Getty Images
November 2015

At City of Hope's Spirit of Life Gala in Santa Monica, California

Photo: Getty Images
May 2015

At the 2015 Met Gala in New York City

Photo: Getty Images
May 2014

At the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala in New York City 

Photo: Getty Images
May 2014

At the 2014 Met Gala in New York City 

Photo: Getty Images
February 2013

At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California 

Photo: Getty Images
November 2013

At the Flaunt Magazine launch party in Beverly Hills, California

Photo: Getty Images
November 2012

At the 22nd annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City 

Photo: Getty Images

