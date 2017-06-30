The 20 Best Selena Gomez Beauty Looks of All Damn Time

Asking for a friend, but why is Selena Gomez so goddamn perfect? Did she just come out of the womb beautiful? Because even since her wee days on “Barney” and “Wizards of Waverly Place,” Gomez has been, like, annoyingly stunning (sorry not sorry, we *deserve* the right to fan girl out every once in a while). And since we like to low-key stalk celebrities in our downtime, we’ve come to realize that the 24-year-old actress, producer, and philanthropist isn’t just a genetically blessed superhuman—she’s also a straight-up hair and makeup all star, wearing consistently inspo-worthy beauty looks every time she steps foot on a red carpet.

Of course, in a world where incredibly bizarre beauty trends pop up every single day, we will say that Gomez isn’t exactly a risk taker. She tends to play it somewhat safe, with neutral, yet seriously pretty, accents, like her hot-pink smokey eye at the 2017 Met Gala, or her choppy, angled lob in April. And because we can always use a little inspiration for our boring-ass beauty routines, we’ve rounded up Gomez’s 20 best hair and makeup looks from the last few years, all of which are easy enough to attempt on yourself. See our favorite photos ahead, and get a jumpstart on your new go-to summer hair and makeup.