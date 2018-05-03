Selena Gomez’s Beauty Evolution from Disney Star to Red-Carpet Queen

For many of those who grew up in the late 2000s, there is no one more influential than Selena Gomez. The 25-year-old—who started on Disney Channel when she was 15—is the epitome of teen-queen beauty, and she has the red-carpet looks to back it up. And like the Disney Channel stars before her, Gomez hasn’t stuck to one look.

From the squeaky-clean teenager we met on “Wizards of Waverly Place” to the bombshell singer that we know today, Gomez’s brand has evolved almost as much as her hair and makeup skills. Ahead, we’re looking at the actress and singer’s mind-blowing beauty evolution from 2007. Gomez is known for her baby face, but when it comes to beauty, she has definitely grown up.