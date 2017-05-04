STOP: This Is What It Looks Like When You Tattoo Your Eyeballs

Remember a few weeks ago, when we told you that helix tattoos were the newest, weirdest trend in minimalist tattoos, and the entire internet promptly freaked out over the curved-around-your-ear design? Welp, just when you thought your tattoo news was done for the month, we bring you this new little nugget of information: People are now tattooing their eyeballs, and the pictures are insane.

Meet Morgan Joyce Varn, a woman whose mugshot went viral after the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina posted her photo to Facebook. And no, it wasn’t the woman’s bleached hair, or the tattoos on her forehead and neck that made commenters say, “I thought it was a demon for a second,” but rather the fact Varn has black eyeballs. Yes, jet-black eyeballs, as if they were filled with ink—which they kinda are, as one commenter pointed out, writing, “the whites of her eyes have been tattooed dark.” YUP. YUP. YUP.

According to body modification artist Luna Cobra, who spoke with Yahoo Beauty, Varn has sclera tattoos, which is when ink is injected into the white parts of the eyes. “It is not like a normal tattoo,” said Cobra. “It is more like an implant of ink in the membrane that covers the whites of the eye.” Oh, OK, cool—just the membrane, huh?

And yes, there’s also a major downside to this tattoo: If done incorrectly, it can blind you, which is why Cobra—the self-proclaimed inventor of the tattoo—has allegedly reached out to “various government agencies to suggest they ban the eyeball tattoo, so uneducated miscreants that offer this tattoo will no longer be able to blind people.”

Welp, we’ll leave you with that mental image, but in case you haven’t had enough, click through to see a bunch of sclera eyeball tattoos for, uh, inspiration? We don’t know. Just look.