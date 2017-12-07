The Best Scalp Treatments for Every Hair Texture

Unless you’re a stylist tasked with knowing the ins and outs of hair health, the scalp is probably an afterthought when it comes to your daily regimen. That’s the complete opposite of how we should be approaching it. Like a tree with strong roots, your hair needs the same thing–a healthy scalp– to grow and maintain its strength and vibrancy.
So start there and treat it like the rest of the skin on your body. Keeping it properly detoxed and moisturized to prevent dryness, itching or worse–infection. As with most beauty products, you’ll need a formula that won’t alter or weigh down your natural hair texture. Ahead, we’ve gathered the best scalp treatment options for every curl pattern; from pin straight to protective styling. Find your match!
For Thin Hair: Alterna Caviar Clinical Daily Root & Scalp Stimulator
Formulated specifically for thin or thinning hair, this daily leave-in is made with an energizing mix of vitamins, including a Red Clover complex, which stimulates blood circulation so the hair can grow. It also removes excess sebum (the body's natural oils) and product buildup from the hair follicles.
$38, at Alterna Haircare
Alterna
For Thin Hair: Klorane S.O.S Serum
This lightweight spritz won't weigh the hair down as its key ingredient--peony--works to calm scalp irritation, while menthol provides an addictive cooling sensation.
$20, at Klorane
Klorane
For Protective Styles: Cantu Apple Cider Vinegar Root Rinse
If your scalp is suffering under a sewn-in weave or wig, get to those hard-to-reach areas with this product's tiny nozzle. The apple cider vinegar formula will help dissolve the product buildup that's causing your head to itch.
$4.99, at Sally Beauty
Cantu
For Protective Styles: Vernon Francois Scalp Nourish~ment
This sweet-smelling spray is made with an ultra -nourishing mix of oils (jojoba, castor, almond, to name a few) that work to keep the scalp hydrated while you're wearing braids or locs.
$24, at Vernon Francois
Vernon Francois
For Textured Hair: DevaCurl Buildup Buster
If it's a little too soon for a shampoo sesh, but your curls are still being weighed down by styling products, use this micellar water serum to cut the gook and bring them back to life.
$28, at DevaCurl
DevaCurl
For Textured Hair: Earth's Nectar Jojoba & Tea Tree Scalp Oil
Tea tree oil is known for its antiseptic properties, making this a strong enough scalp cleanser for those with thicker strands.
$18.50, at Sephora
Earth's Nectar
For Color-Treated Hair: IGK Low Key Cleansing Walnut Scrub
If you're scared of disturbing your dye job, take solace in this sulfate-free, color-safe scalp scrub, made with walnut oil for hydration and apple cider vinegar for clearing out the gunk.
$36, at IGK
IGK
For Color-Treated Hair: Reverie Cake Scalp Tonic
Not only is this luxe treatment safe for color-treated hair; it's also made with a set of active ingredients that have been proven to delay the aging of hair follicles, both damaged and otherwise.
$72, at Reverie
Reverie
For Heat-Styled Hair: Rahua Elixir
This one will cost you a pretty penny, but if you swear by a flat iron everyday, the restorative Amazonian oil will keep your scalp hydrated and strands breakage-free.
$175, at Rahua
Rahua
For Heat-Styled Hair: dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Dry Shampoo
If the idea of using a spray or cream near your dry hair seems scary, opt for a dry shampoo along the roots to clear your scalp of buildup and give it the breathing room it needs.
$23, at dpHUE
dpHUE