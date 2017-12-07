The Best Scalp Treatments for Every Hair Texture

Unless you’re a stylist tasked with knowing the ins and outs of hair health, the scalp is probably an afterthought when it comes to your daily regimen. That’s the complete opposite of how we should be approaching it. Like a tree with strong roots, your hair needs the same thing–a healthy scalp– to grow and maintain its strength and vibrancy.

So start there and treat it like the rest of the skin on your body. Keeping it properly detoxed and moisturized to prevent dryness, itching or worse–infection. As with most beauty products, you’ll need a formula that won’t alter or weigh down your natural hair texture. Ahead, we’ve gathered the best scalp treatment options for every curl pattern; from pin straight to protective styling. Find your match!