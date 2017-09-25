StyleCaster
7 Scalp Exfoliators That Could Legitimately Transform Your Hair

Kristen Bousquet
A crucial part of achieving your healthiest, clearest skin is exfoliation, and if you do it on your face and body, there’s no reason you shouldn’t also be exfoliating your scalp. It may sound like yet another step to add to your already-lengthy beauty routine, but we promise that when it comes to scalp exfoliators, the ROI is worth it.

Just by giving the skin on your head a little scrub, you’ll improve blood flow to the scalp, which will help hair grow faster and healthier; rid the surface of any remaining product, dead skin, or oil that even clarifying shampoos won’t remove (helping you go longer between washes); and relieve irritated, dandruff-covered scalps.

Look, we all have our own hair goals and challenges, but we can agree that starting with the cleanest, healthiest scalp possible is always a good idea. Ahead, check out some of the top-rated scalp exfoliators on the web right now, shop your favorites, and get scrubbing.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo, $42; at Sephora

Kiehl's Deep Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Treatment

Kiehl's Deep Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Treatment, $20; at Bloomingdale's

IGK Low Key Cleansing Walnut Scalp Scrub

IGK Low Key Cleansing Walnut Scalp Scrub, $36; at Sephora

L'Oreal Paris Hair Expert Ever Fresh Rinse Out Apricot Seed Micro Exfoliating Scrub

L'Oreal Paris Hair Expert Ever Fresh Rinse Out Apricot Seed Micro Exfoliating Scrub, $9; at Target

Aveda Pramasana Exfoliating Scalp Brush

Aveda Pramasana Brush, $20; at Aveda

Madam C.J. Walker Beauty Culture Dream Come True Wonderful Scalp Exfoliator

Madam C.J. Walker Beauty Culture Dream Come True Wonderful Scalp Exfoliator, $32; at Sephora

Keranique Micro-Exfoliating Follicle Revitalizing Mask

Keranique Micro-Exfoliating Follicle Revitalizing Mask, $45; at Sephora

