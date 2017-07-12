Sarah Jessica Parker Just Chopped Her Hair Into a Crazy-Cool Blonde Bob

To be H with you, if we had bet which celebrity would drastically switch up their appearance today, our money would have been on Lucy Hale wearing crazy-long extensions, or perhaps Bella Hadid getting a buzzcut. But this morning, our beauty-loving selves were thrown a major curve when we noticed this week’s biggest hair change (followed closely by Sofia Vergara’s bangs and Victoria Beckham’s bob) was on the head of Sarah Jessica Parker.

Yup, SJP has officially become the newest member of the Hair Chameleon Gang after she chopped her hair into a platinum-blonde, long bob. The 52-year-old announced her transition from her ombré, mid-length cut to a wispy, shoulder-grazing bob on Instagram this morning, captioning, “I’m her, Vivienne Day 1 “Unfollow The Rules” X, SJ.” The actress’s new look is for her upcoming romantic comedy “Best Day of My Life,” where Parker plays a jazz vocalist named Vivienne.

And while the shorter, blonder chop is definitely a new look for Parker, the Internet is freaking out over its uncanny resemblance to a season four Carrie Bradshaw, like one user who commented, “The hair 😍 old school Carrie vibes! ❤️.” Ignoring the fact that no one has claimed responsibility for Parker’s hair just yet and there’s *totally* the chance of it being a wig, we’re really feeling the throw back. Here’s hoping this one sticks!