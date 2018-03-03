Sarah Hyland’s Beauty Evolution Since 2006 Is Seriously Mind-Blowing

Sarah Hyland might have found her big break on “Modern Family” in 2009 when she was a wide-eyed, fresh-faced teenager, but the actress has been working since she was a little girl. (Her parents are both professional actors, so she was bound to pick up the craft sooner or later.) And like most twentysomethings who grow up in the industry (or twentysomethings in general, really), she’s gone through quite the journey to reach the red-carpet-veteran status she holds today.

Like most of us, Hyland has experimented in the beauty department (especially with her hair), and though some looks were misses (no shade—we all have them), the woman has had some epic beauty moments, too. Here, we’re looking at how Hyland evolved from a giddy, curly-haired kid to a smizing red-carpet head-turner. Check out her mind-blowing beauty evolution ahead.