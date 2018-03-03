StyleCaster
Sarah Hyland's Beauty Evolution Since 2006 Is Seriously Mind-Blowing

Sarah Hyland’s Beauty Evolution Since 2006 Is Seriously Mind-Blowing

Sarah Hyland’s Beauty Evolution Since 2006 Is Seriously Mind-Blowing
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland might have found her big break on “Modern Family” in 2009 when she was a wide-eyed, fresh-faced teenager, but the actress has been working since she was a little girl. (Her parents are both professional actors, so she was bound to pick up the craft sooner or later.) And like most twentysomethings who grow up in the industry (or twentysomethings in general, really), she’s gone through quite the journey to reach the red-carpet-veteran status she holds today.

Like most of us, Hyland has experimented in the beauty department (especially with her hair), and though some looks were misses (no shade—we all have them), the woman has had some epic beauty moments, too. Here, we’re looking at how Hyland evolved from a giddy, curly-haired kid to a smizing red-carpet head-turner. Check out her mind-blowing beauty evolution ahead.

1 of 33
Sarah Hyland
March 2006

At the opening of the musical "Grey Gardens" in New York City

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
November 2006

Arriving at the after-party for the opening-night performance of "Grey Gardens" in New York City

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
March 2008

Attending the "Grey Gardens: From East Hampton to Broadway" premiere in New York City

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
September 2008

Attending the "Sex and the City: The Movie" DVD launch in New York City

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
November 2008

Attending the Royal Gala Auction Premiere to benefit the Mentor Foundation in New York City

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
January 2010

Arriving at the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
January 2010

Arriving at the 16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
June 2010

Arriving at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" in Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Images
August 2010

Arriving at the 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
October 2010

Arriving at the 8th Annual Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party in Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
January 2011

Arriving at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
January 2011

Arriving at the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
February 2011

Arriving at the 13th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
June 2011

Attending the premiere of Disney/Pixar's "Cars 2" in Hollywood, California

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
September 2011

Arriving at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
November 2011

Arriving at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
February 2012

Arriving at the 20th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
February 2012

Arriving at the 84th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
December 2012

Attending the 2012 American Giving Awards in Pasadena, California

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
September 2013

Arriving at the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
November 2013

Attending the premiere of Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
May 2014

Attending the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
September 2014

Arriving at the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party in Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
December 2014

Arriving at TrevorLIVE in Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
June 2015

Arriving at the 2015 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
October 2015

Attending amfAR's Inspiration Gala Los Angeles in Hollywood, California

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
March 2016

Attending Nickelodeon's 2016 Kids' Choice Awards in Inglewood, California

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
October 2016

Attending the 2nd Annual InStyle Awards in Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
September 2017

Arriving at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
September 2017

Arriving at the Variety and Women in Film's 2017 Pre-Emmy Celebration in West Hollywood, California

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
January 2018

Attending the 19th Annual Post–Golden Globes Party in Beverly Hills, California

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
January 2018

Attending the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
February 2018

Attending the Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California

Photo: Getty Images

