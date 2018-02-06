Saoirse Ronan Added the Coolest Accessory to Her Top Knot

Top knots are a go-to hairstyle on and off the red carpet. They’re easy, simple, and get the job done. But don’t get too complacent because Academy Award nominee Saoirse Ronan just introduced a not-so-basic version of the classic look.

Her awards season tour continues to feed us major beauty inspiration and this past weekend, she pulled off her greatest feat yet at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Instead of leaving her top knot without embellishment, hairstylist Adir Abergel wrapped silver chains around the base of the it, allowing the jewelry strands to cascade down the back of her head.

A little bling completely transformed Ronan’s head-to-toe look and now we’re ready to accessorize all of our future hairstyles. We love when a small accessory makes a big difference. In case you missed them, ahead are more of Ronan’s dynamite red carpet looks.

At the Critics’ Choice Awards this past January, Ronan rocked a bold dark lip with matching fierce eyebrows.

Ronan nailed this updo at the Golden Globe Awards in January.

This bright pink lip and eyeshadow combo from the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala is one look we’ll definitely be trying.

We can’t wait to see what she’ll do at next month’s Academy Awards.