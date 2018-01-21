StyleCaster
The Fiercest Beauty Looks at the 2018 SAG Awards

The Fiercest Beauty Looks at the 2018 SAG Awards

The Fiercest Beauty Looks at the 2018 SAG Awards
Photo: Getty Images

We’ve barely scratched the surface of another awards season, but our favorite celebs aren’t waiting to up their hair and makeup game. Tonight’s Screen Actor’s Guild Awards are sure to deliver plenty of memorable moments, including red carpet beauty we’ll be talking about for days to come.

MORE: The All-Natural Beauty Hacks Celebrities Swear By

From understated, barely there makeup to can’t-miss statement lipsticks and updated versions of old classics, there’s already a handful of hair and makeup slays we’re sharing in our group chats and saving to our Pinterest boards. Click through to see how Tracee Ellis Ross, Allison Williams, Madeline Brewer and more are turning heads on one of Hollywood’s biggest nights.

STYLECASTER | 2018 Sag Awards Beauty Looks | Allison Brie
Allison Brie
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Sag Awards Beauty Looks | Allison Williams
Allison Williams
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Sag Awards Beauty Looks | Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Sag Awards Beauty Looks | Madeline Brewer
Madeline Brewer
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Sag Awards Beauty Looks | Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Sag Awards Beauty Looks | Samira Wiley
Samira Wiley
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Sag Awards Beauty Looks | Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 2018 Sag Awards Beauty Looks | Yvonne Strahovski
Yvonne Strahovski
Photo: Getty Images

