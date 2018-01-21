The Fiercest Beauty Looks at the 2018 SAG Awards

We’ve barely scratched the surface of another awards season, but our favorite celebs aren’t waiting to up their hair and makeup game. Tonight’s Screen Actor’s Guild Awards are sure to deliver plenty of memorable moments, including red carpet beauty we’ll be talking about for days to come.

From understated, barely there makeup to can’t-miss statement lipsticks and updated versions of old classics, there’s already a handful of hair and makeup slays we’re sharing in our group chats and saving to our Pinterest boards. Click through to see how Tracee Ellis Ross, Allison Williams, Madeline Brewer and more are turning heads on one of Hollywood’s biggest nights.