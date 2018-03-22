Rowan Blanchard Just Cut Her Bob Even Shorter and It’s Super Chic

There are many reasons to admire Rowan Blanchard. She’s a well-established actress, burgeoning activist and red carpet style star, all by the ripe old age of 16-years-old. Oh, and her beauty choices are just as bold and daring as her views on a myriad of subjects, like intersectional feminism and body positivity.

Now, we’re not saying her latest haircut is exactly revolutionary, but we can’t resist shouting out anyone who bravely jumps into a new season with a new ‘do.

Fresh ✂️ @rowanblanchard A post shared by Laurie Heaps (@_hairbylaurie) on Mar 21, 2018 at 2:01pm PDT

Back in September, the “Wrinkle in Time” star chopped a whopping 12 inches off her hair and according to celebrity hairstylist Laurie Heaps, she just cut off even more..and now we’re off to the hair salon.

The bob is always in vogue, always chic and age-appropriate for pretty much everyone. And if the comments under the photo are any indication, Blanchard definitely made the right move with this style and we can’t help but wonder if she’ll cut it even shorter by summer. Either way, she looks flawless.