‘Rose Inc.’ is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Millennial Pink ‘Notebook’

Last week, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley unleashed a breathtaking series of images on her Instagram feed, which turned out to be an introduction to “Rose Inc.,” a mysterious project that many (including us) predicted would be a beauty brand. Well, as it turns out, the model and actress isn’t following in the exact footsteps of Rihanna, Drew Barrymore and other A-listers with makeup lines.

Instead, she’s created a hub for celebrating those things and so much more. In an exclusive interview with Vogue, Huntington-Whiteley revealed her passion project stemmed from a desire to get more creative following the birth of her 11-month old son with actor Jason Statham.

“Towards the very end of my pregnancy, I had this urge to be really creative. I’m obsessed with fonts, layouts, color; I get obsessed right down to the grain of how an image looks,” she said. The result? A sleek, millennial pink beauty hub, that’s broken down into sub-categories that cover expert tips (“Beauty Notes”), an exclusive look inside the handbags of famous fashionistas (“The Spill”) and product recommendations from Huntington-Whiteley herself (“Hero Product”).

And.... We’re LIVE A post shared by Rose Inc. (@roseinc) on May 29, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

And in an interview with her makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes, who she met on Instagram, on the Rose Inc. website, the 31-year-old shared her desire to create a space curated by someone who actually has insider access to the beauty tips and tricks we seek out everyday.

“I’ve sat in the hair and makeup chair, worked with all these incredible artists, and discovered—and am continuing to discover—new products, tips, routines and techniques, and how these can impact our lives in a positive way. I mean, a great red lip or a good hair day can really turn your day around,” she said.

Although the site just launched at 12pm EST today, there’s already lots to sift through, including a look inside Sir John‘s makeup kit, a review of Bite Beauty’s bespoke lipstick lab, and a look inside Poppy Delevingne‘s morning routine.

We’re bookmarking this site, stat.