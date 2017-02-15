StyleCaster
Share

Rita Ora Steps Out With No Makeup On, Still Looks Gorgeous

What's hot
StyleCaster

Rita Ora Steps Out With No Makeup On, Still Looks Gorgeous

by
29 Shares
Rita Ora No Makeup
Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Rita Ora looks simultaneously unrecognizable and gorgeous without her signature smoldering, smokey eye. [Daily Mail]

Teen Vogue‘s Elaine Welteroth and Phillip Picardi stopped by The Daily Show with Trevor Noah to chat why politics and fashion aren’t mutually exclusive. [Comedy Central]

ICYMI Katy Perry released her second makeup line with CoverGirl on Sunday. [Us Weekly]

This NYC weed delivery service is run by a bunch of very, very good-looking models. Appropriately, it’s called Green Angels. [GQ]

Muslim designer Anniesa Hasibuan cast only immigrant models in her Fall 2017 show. [Elle]

Alexa Chung, along with about a dozen other models rep’d by Next Models, are suing luxury resale company The RealReal. [The Fashion Law]

This is the top handbag trend of 2017 according to Kendall Jenner. [WhoWhatWear]

Karlie Kloss apologized for basically putting on yellowface in a new Vogue editorial that should have starred an Asian model instead. [Refinery29]

Here’s why you should be vintage shopping on Instagram—yes, seriously. [Racked]

 

MORE: We’re Calling It: Lea Michele Just Got the Best Highlights of 2017

 

0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share