Rita Ora Steps Out With No Makeup On, Still Looks Gorgeous

Rita Ora looks simultaneously unrecognizable and gorgeous without her signature smoldering, smokey eye. [Daily Mail]

Teen Vogue‘s Elaine Welteroth and Phillip Picardi stopped by The Daily Show with Trevor Noah to chat why politics and fashion aren’t mutually exclusive. [Comedy Central]

ICYMI Katy Perry released her second makeup line with CoverGirl on Sunday. [Us Weekly]

This NYC weed delivery service is run by a bunch of very, very good-looking models. Appropriately, it’s called Green Angels. [GQ]

Muslim designer Anniesa Hasibuan cast only immigrant models in her Fall 2017 show. [Elle]

Alexa Chung, along with about a dozen other models rep’d by Next Models, are suing luxury resale company The RealReal. [The Fashion Law]

This is the top handbag trend of 2017 according to Kendall Jenner. [WhoWhatWear]

Karlie Kloss apologized for basically putting on yellowface in a new Vogue editorial that should have starred an Asian model instead. [Refinery29]

Here’s why you should be vintage shopping on Instagram—yes, seriously. [Racked]