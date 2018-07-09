How Rihanna’s Makeup Artist Uses a Bar of Soap to Set Her Eyebrows

Celebrity beauty hacks are hit or miss. For every Brie Larson using a hairspray can to tame her flyaways, there’s an Ashley Graham using Windex to blend in her spray tan or a Shailene Woodley doing, well, whatever Shailene Woodley does. But when it comes to Rihanna (or the close members of her glam squad), whatever beauty hacks she’s preaching, we’re listening.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar U.K., Rihanna’s longtime makeup artist (and Fenty Beauty ambassador), Priscilla Ono, revealed the unusual product she uses to set eyebrows: soap. However, Ono doesn’t use any soap. Specifically, she swears by bars of soap, which she lightly scrapes with an eyebrow spoolie and applies her on her clients’ brows.

According to Ono, the result are brushed-up, thick, feathery eyebrows reminiscent of the editorial brow trend making its way down high-fashion runways right now. “It’s an old make-up artist trick because everyone’s obsessed with an editorial brow,” Ono said.

Ono promises that the hack, which you use after coloring your brows, keeps the hairs in place, while making sure that they still look defined and on-point. And with brows like Rihanna, who wouldn’t want to follow Ono’s tip?