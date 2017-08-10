StyleCaster
The Exact Hair Products Rihanna Uses—Courtesy of Her Longtime Hairstylist

by
Real talk: Anyone who has even so much as glanced at a picture of Rihanna knows her beauty game is consistently perfect. Seriously, the 29-year-old takes risks regularly (read: her turquoise hair that we fell in love with earlier this week) and has quickly morphed into our ultimate hair and makeup goals. So, when Rihanna’s long-time hairstylist Yusef Williams revealed the exact products he uses to make the singer’s hair look fabulous, we were all ears.

Williams, who joined Rihanna’s glam squad 10 years ago, recently told Refinery 29 about his long history with the singer, or, as he calls it, their “hair romance.”

“[Rihanna] has a very strong opinion about what she doesn’t want to look like, that’s for sure. That makes our life a lot easier,” he says. “I wouldn’t want to work with someone who isn’t completely confident in what they look like or in their hair.”

You have to let your hair breathe, give it a break, and take care of it.

In addition to the bold hues, over-the-top styles, and constant chops, Williams explains that thoughtful care is a major component of Rihanna’s routine. “Underneath the wigs and weaves, we are big on hair care and treatment,” he explains. Williams gravitates towards moisturizing creams and treatments to make sure Rihanna’s hair stays strong and healthy. “Deep conditioners are imperative at all times,” Williams says. “You have to let your hair breathe, give it a break, and take care of it.”

Williams is full of good tips. “Hot oil treatments are my favorite, and raw castor oil is really good to keep the hair solid and strong,” he says. He’s also down with the esoteric: “I say that you have to talk to the hair and pray on it,” he added. “It’s real.”

Below, we rounded up the three products Williams uses regularly on Rihanna’s hair—including a drugstore favorite that’s under $5 (no joke!). Shop them all, ahead, and be one step closer to becoming a hair boss like RiRi herself.

The Exact Products Rihanna Uses In Her Hair: ORS Oil Moisturizing Hair Lotion
ORS Oil Moisturizing Hair Lotion

"For drugstore products, I love the ORS Olive Oil Moisturizing Hair Lotion. It's good for the hairline," says Williams.

ORS Oil Moisturizing Hair Lotion, $4.79; at Target

The Exact Products Rihanna Uses In Her Hair: Peter Thomas Roth Mega Rich Conditioner
Peter Thomas Roth Mega-Rich Conditioner

"High end, Peter Thomas Roth has a really good conditioner treatment that you can get at Sephora, and that's something that I use a lot."

Peter Thomas Roth Mega-Rich Conditioner, $18; at Sephora

The Exact Products Rihanna Uses In Her Hair: Phytopolléine Botanical Scalp Treatment
Phytopolléine Botanical Scalp Treatment

"Phyto has a really good scalp treatment as well — I like to put it on and let it sit under the dryer, because it really moisturizes and promotes hair growth."

Phytopolléine Botanical Scalp Treatment, $40; at Phyto

