Fans Think Rihanna Teased a New Fenty Beauty Product at the Grammys

Is another Fenty Beauty drop headed our way? Fans have their suspicions after noticing Rihanna performed on the 2018 Grammy Awards stage in makeup that has yet to be accredited to a brand.

This year, music’s biggest night pulled in 19.8 million viewers, providing the perfect opportunity for beauty brands to showcase new and upcoming products. For example, Glossier teased a mystery product on none other than Beyoncé, but other than that, it was status quo for other labels.

According to Allure, beauty editors received a product breakdown of Rihanna’s look, but it conveniently left out where her bright purple eyeshadow and bronze lipstick came from. Furthermore, on Ono’s Instagram post of Rihanna, there was simply a tag on Fenty Beauty, but no details about the photo. And, finally, on the Fenty Beauty page itself, there’s not even a shred of evidence that Rihanna went to the awards show.

The lack of information surrounding her to-die-for look has caused quite a stir from fans who are practically begging to know if the eyeshadow and lipstick are coming their way soon. One user wrote, “Hoping this means a new Fenty beauty release! 💜,” while another basically told Rihanna this release better happen: “Can’t wait for that eyeshadow to drop… 👀”

This isn’t the first time Rihanna has showcased new products before confirming a release, either. But without definite word, we just have to hope there’ll be goodies on the horizon.