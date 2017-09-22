Rihanna Revealed Fenty Beauty’s New Holiday Collection and We’re Stoked

If you were excited when Rihanna came out with her first-ever beauty line, brace yourself—because Fenty Beauty’s Holiday 2017 Galaxy Collection is dropping October 13 at Sephora. On Thursday, the 29-year-old singer blessed us with a sneak peek of the product on Instagram, and—needless to say—we’re in love.

The collection features liquid eyeliners, liquid lipsticks, and a multi-color eyeshadow palette with 14 dreamy colors like metallic gold, aqua, hot pink, and silver. (Damn RiRi, slow down—we’re still trying to get a hold of those 40 foundation shades.) As for packaging, Rihanna stepped away from her previous minimalistic style with a colorful holographic eyeshadow case, translucent rainbow lipstick tubing, and glitter lettering. Take a look at the collection below and mark down your favorites. (Those liquid lipsticks? Yeah, we want them all.)

SNEAK PEEK. The Holiday Collection drops Oct 13. Comment below if you're ready. @badgalriri @sephorafrance #sephoralovesfentybeauty A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

😱😱😱 OCT 13. A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on Sep 22, 2017 at 1:58am PDT

HOLIDAY COLLECTION. You ready? October 13. @badgalriri A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

Guess it’s time to start saving those dollars and circle spooky Friday the 13th as the day we relinquish our grocery money in exchange for looking like a got damn queen. (All for you, RiRi.)