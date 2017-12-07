Is Rihanna Planning to Release a Blue Lipstick?

If you thought we were tired of writing about Fenty Beauty, you thought wrong. It might have something to do with how badass Rihanna’s namesake brand truly is. Whether it’s the diverse shade ranges, adorable fan interactions or high quality products, we’ve been hard pressed to find reasons we shouldn’t love all things Fenty.

Now, just two weeks after the the debut of STUNNA Lip Paint, we find ourselves giddy at the prospect of a new product: blue (or black) lipstick. Last night, the Grammy Award winner shared a photo of her holding a tube of dark lipstick. Molded into the top of it was the Fenty Beauty logo, which means another lippie will probably arrive soon.

So far, fans haven’t been able to identify the exact color and whether it matched the shade on her lips. Aside from wondering what the color is, she has everyone hoping for an entire line of lipsticks instead of a single drop. The tubing is different from everything else she’s released, which leads us to think there might be a whole batch in the works.

It seems like every Thursday Rihanna is blessing us with something new. Stayed tuned because next week could be when she officially tells us what she’s been working on and you’re not going to want to miss those details.