Rihanna Just Got a Choppy Blonde Lob for 2016

‘Tis the season for literally every celebrity to chop off their hair and-slash-or dye it a different color. Last week, Bella Thorne said screw it to winter and dyed her hair rainbow, Ariel Winter got crazy-thick bangs, and, hell, even the FLOTUS got herself a sleek lob. And now, the queen of all things cool and dangerous—a.k.a Rihanna, as if you couldn’t figure it out—is following suit with a brand-new, super-choppy, platinum-blonde lob.

But, being the Rihanna we (don’t) know but very much love, the 28-year-old singer didn’t actually debut her hair on Instagram like every other celeb, because, as a reminder, Rihanna doesn’t give a f*ck. Instead, fans had to catch a glimpse of her new hair in an Instagram video posted by her best friend Leandra Goodridge, which featured both Rihanna and Goodridge attempting the “Juju on Dat Beat” challenge in onesie pajamas, with Rihanna’s wavy blonde hair visible under her beanie.

When u and ur best friends always late on a challenge but still manage to mess it up 😫😫🇧🇧✌🏾️ @badgalriri .. @mdollas11 didn't lie when she said we was bout to pass out how we both got tired the same time A video posted by Boss Women Pray (@leandrasimone_) on Dec 17, 2016 at 10:55pm PST

Thankfully, the world gave us more than a blurry, grainy video to stare at, because Rihanna’s new hair also showed up in an Instagram photo posted by Melissa Forde, another close friend of Rihanna’s, with the caption reading: “Blessed&Thankful #4evaaevaaa.” Though these aren’t exactly the Annie Leibovitz of pictures, and though we can’t even be totally positive her hair is real (we wouldn’t put anything past Rhi Rhi), they’re still enough photographic evidence to make us really, really want blonde hair. 2017 hair inspo, anyone?