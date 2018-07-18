The Reddit-Approved Trick to Waxing Your Eyebrows at Home

Getting a professional eyebrow wax is not for the faint of heart. Opting to have your friend go at your face-framers instead is even more daunting. And doing your own wax-job is for the bravest souls we know. If you’ve been thinking about taking the dive into at-home waxing, we just found the best trick to assure your wax is top-notch and selfie-worthy.

The number one thing that deters us from self-waxing is accidentally ripping off hair we didn’t want ripped off (OK, burning our skin off comes first). When it comes to altering the bikini line, this doesn’t pose too big of a deal, but when you take off a chunk of your eyebrow, people are going to notice. Easy solution is to not wax at all, but c’mon, we’re being thrifty, adventurous and brave here! Instead, take after this ingenious Redditor and use lotion (yep) to make waxing a breeze.

The user u/doodle_day_lewis shared their secret to perfect eyebrows is applying lotion to the hairs you don’t want removed. The consistency of the lotion stops wax from binding to those hairs, which means they’re not going anywhere when she rips.

She also said she combs the hairs she’s not waxing in the opposite direction of where she is waxing so there’s less opportunity for them to be snagged. Others chimed in with their tricks, too, like if wax does get on the hair you want to keep, you can leave oil on them for 10-15 minutes and then wipe the wax off.

Whichever trick you’re more partial to, the case for at-home waxing just got a lot stronger. Still, we advise saving the venture for a time when you don’t have any special events coming up; better to air on the safe side!