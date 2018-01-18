This Redditor Created a Chart That Compares the Lipstick Size and Prices of Popular Brands

If you swear by a makeup budget or simply want to get more bang for your buck, pay close attention. Earlier today, Reddit user armidalowe placed 36 bullet lipsticks into a chart, noting their price, size and calculated price per ounce. The post has 253 upvotes and 61 comments in just over three hours. Why is it getting so much attention? Because people are shook, mad and questioning why they’re paying so much for lipstick.

If math isn’t your strong suit, think of it this way: each lipstick’s volume, or the amount of space the object takes up, is measured in fluid ounces, not ounces (there’s a big difference between weight and volume). All of these lipsticks take up less space than one fluid ounce. A traditional shot of liquor is one and half ounces while a cup of water is eight. So, all of these lipsticks take up less space– sometimes a whole ounce less– than a shot of your favorite tequila.

What this means is that when you buy a tube of NARS lipstick ringing in at $34 for 0.140 fluid ounces, you’re paying for a much smaller amount of product than what the lipstick could cost. For example, if you were to get a one fluid ounce lipstick at $34, the price per ounce would be $34.

You’re paying for exactly the amount of product, packing, etc there. But for NARS, the price per ounce is $242.86. That’s less of the product for the same price. And although you’re not paying $242.86, you probably could be paying $5 for the product based upon its 0.140 fluid ounce volume.

There’s also a lot more going on in this list than just division. You can see a great number of the brands have products that are the same size, but priced differently, the latter of which could depend on name brand and quality. For instance, commenter lucypurr was bothered by Wet N Wild’s low price point because it could mean lower quality ingredients. On the other hand, many people were calling out Tom Ford for having the highest price per ounce. However, keep in mind that the brand claims to use only the best and exotic ingredients, like soja seed extract, Brazilian murumuru butter and chamomilla flower oil.

Commenters also pointed out the volume of lipsticks depends on packaging, too. Instead of the product being the domineering space filler, it could be trinkets and charms, like the ribbon that accompanied Christian Louboutin’s lipstick, which retails at $90 for 0.134 oz.

All in all, this chart speaks volumes (see what we did there?) about the ins and outs of makeup production and how that factors into the money we spend on our must-haves.