This Redditor Uses ‘Decision Roulette’ Before Applying Her Eyeshadow

Buying new eyeshadow palettes delivers an adrenaline rush like no other. Once you have one in your hand, there’s tons of new color combinations to consider and the options feel endless. But if you’re anything like us, after a few weeks, you’ve only used four of the twelve colors, and you’re stuck in a shade rut: the same muted browns or purples mixed with shimmery champagne or charcoal black.

Well, it’s time to liven your eyelids up and utilize all your eyeshadows to their maximum potential, Russian Roulette-style. Yesterday Reddit user and Makeup Addiction thread regular thoughtfoxes posted how she chooses her eyeshadows everyday, using an app called Decision Roulette.

In her post, she explains how it’s completely transformed her makeup game, thanks to a wheel that randomly selects combos she would have never thought of before. Not only has she created a wheel for her palettes; there’s also a separate color wheel for each individual palette, too.

The thought of gambling eyeshadow colors seemed too good to be true, so we had to see it in action for ourselves. And we were pleasantly surprised. Once we downloaded the free (!) app, it was pretty self explanatory: you fill in a name, pick a color and fill in your wheels. However, since their default color options are limited, we would recommend uploading photos of the shadows directly to the app to avoid confusion.

Overall, it’s not only helpful for indecisive people, but it also forces you to get creative and use your shades equally. And if you’re feeling extra risky, try spinning the wheel multiple times and incorporating all of those shades into one look— no cheating. We’re living for this!