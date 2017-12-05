7 Offbeat Reddit Beauty Hacks That Are Actually Useful

When it’s good, it’s really good. And when it’s bad, it’s really bad. There’s really no other way to describe a Reddit thread.

On any given day, we’re scrolling and clicking our way into a information blackhole. What we come out with is always a surprise; especially when it concerns a beauty topic. Threads like /r/MakeupAddiction and /r/Skincare Addiction are constantly schooling us on everything from just-released products to honest reviews on cult classics. But neither of those topics are as entertaining or attention-grabbing as a good old fashioned hack.

We’re well acquainted with the “oldie, but goodie” ones, like mixing moisturizer with foundation or using body heat to warm up mascara. Those are great and all, but the ones we truly love sharing are offbeat and almost impossible to mess up. If you’re anything like us and love tips that live off the beaten path, familiarize yourself with seven of our favorite Reddit-approved beauty tricks below.

Chafing Gel as Primer

What’s made with the same ingredients as makeup primer and three times cheaper? According to Reddit user, i_tell_you_what, it’s Monistat Chafing Gel. Even though it slightly grosses her friends out, the non-medicated version is chock full of benefits.

“Its main ingredient is nontoxic silicone Dimethicone. If that sounds familiar it should. It’s the main ingredient in high end primers like Smashbox. I guess figure if you can use the silicone based product with your foundation,” she says.

“I put it on and let it air dry about a minute. It make the skin very powdery smooth and keeps my foundation from sinking in or getting blotchy spots (which for dry skin is a killer)…An added benefit is when I sweat and I go to blot my foundation under my glasses area, it doesn’t pull off the foundation.”

Lash Growth Cocktail

Lash serums and conditioners tend to fall on the pricier end, especially those made with ingredients we can barely pronounce. According to Reddit user _JustALittleLate, there’s an affordable alternative that works just as well.

“Before bed, swipe a bit of your favorite oil onto your lashes. Brush with a spoolie if you’ve got one, then cover with a thin layer of Vaseline. Careful not to get much on your waterline or you could get sties. This has helped my lashes grow and stay strong, as they tend to dry out.”

Homemade Lip Scrub

User Offthepoint is also a fan of Vaseline. When she doesn’t have time to buy and test out pre-made lip scrubs, she makes her own on the fly.

“Wet a paper towel and wring it out. Then make a paste in your palm of Vaseline and sugar. Rub the paste all over your lips to exfoliate and wipe that off with the wet paper towel.”

Scrunchies for Cleansing

If you have at least shoulder-length hair, when’s the last time you used a scrunchie for something other than a ponytail? Well, if you also wash your face over a sink instead of the shower, they also prevent cleansers from creeping down your arm.

According to NimetonTytto, “Putting hair scrunchies on your wrists when washing your face to prevent elbow drippage.”

We’re assuming the bigger the scrunchie, the more it can soak up. Why didn’t we think of this?!

DIY Makeup Eraser

If you’re low on cash and need a cost-efficient tool for fixing makeup mistakes (because Q-tips don’t always work), you can make your own.

Reddit user Atomic_Leda suggests ordering a refillable marker off Amazon, like this one, and filling it with your favorite makeup remover.

“Works same as e.l.f. one, if not better…fill it with your favorite (better not oily) makeup remover. I use micellar water and it works good. That’s it:) You can get these markers with different tips, I got extra fine for precision. No more screwed up cat eye. Also cleans up mascara on your lids and feathered lipstick. Good to use on the go.”

Shaving Gel Alternative

Tread lightly with this one. Shaving gel feels great on our skin, but anyone with a busy schedule has resorted to using conditioner or shampoo instead. Although this saves time and money, it can also dull the blades on your razor more quickly and leave them covered in gook.

Instead of using a gel or lotion, TheHeianPrincess saves her shaving for a bath.

“I actually don’t use anything to shave my legs, I know it sounds gross but I shave them underwater and it’s enough to stop friction. I read it in a magazine somewhere and haven’t used anything since!”

Your bathtub may or may not be covered in hair after, but maybe it’s worth a shot.

Broken Palette Cure

There’s nothing more tragic than a broken eye or face palette. Thankfully, there is a quick fix. Reddit user MakeLifeLovely puts the pieces back together by adding a few drops of rubbing alcohol to the compact and allowing it to sit overnight while covered in plastic wrap.

“The alcohol has to dry out, and once it does your makeup will be totally back to normal, and the alcohol smell will be gone! My blush was perfect the next day, and you never would have guessed that it was a crumbled mess the day before!”

Now these are hacks we can actually master.