The Skin and Makeup Products Real Women Use Until the Last Drop

There are many ways to go about finding beauty products you’ll actually use more than once. Sometimes it’s a matter of trial and error, tirelessly spending (and potentially wasting) money to figure out what does and doesn’t work. For some people, it needs a high-profile co-sign from a beauty expert or celeb on the ’Gram.
There’s also the rare occasion that you stumble across an unbelievable dupe or testimonial buried inside a random Reddit thread (our personal favorite). But more often than not, we discover our tried-and-true gems by way of recommendations from our girlfriends. They’re the ones who can give us a full breakdown of the pros and cons, in addition to telling us if they truly think it will for us, too. In short: These are the trusted reviews you get straight with no chaser and for that, we are thankful.
For those who have never experienced the former, we did the legwork for you and got a host of product recommendations from women who have varying skin tones, types and concerns. It’s guaranteed you’ll see at least one thing worth trying.
Maybelline Fit Me Concealer
"This concealer blends so well and still gives me great coverage." – Desiree, 18
$5.49 at Target
Photo:
Maybelline
Kopari Coconut Deodorant
"I’ve been trying for years to find an all-natural deodorant that actually works and doesn’t smell like the woods. This coconut-oil-infused nontoxic and aluminum-free deodorant smells heavenly and keeps my BO at bay." – Andrea, 28
$11.90 at Kopari
Photo:
Kopari
Glossier Daily Sunscreen + Invisible Shield (and Shea Butter)
"My skin isn’t too hard to manage, so these products do the job and make my skin feel silky smooth." – Desire, 29
$25 at Glossier
Photo:
Glossier
Maybelline Define-a-Lash Lengthening Mascara
"I’ve tried a lot of mascaras and nothing works like this one. I consistently get asked what fake lashes I’m wearing when I’m only wearing the mascara. Love it!" – Katie, 22
$7.99 at Ulta
Photo:
Maybelline
Mario Badescu Oil-Free Moisturizer SPF 30
"I love this moisturizer because it doesn't leave a greasy or white finish like some other SPF products I've tried." – Jasmine, 28
$28 at Mario Badescu
Photo:
Mario Badescu
Clinique Chubby Lash Fattening Mascara
"I love the Chubby Lash mascara because I have great coverage with one swipe without it being clumpy. It's also very light on the eyes. I never feel like I have mascara on." – Jasmine, 28
$19 at Sephora
Photo:
Clinique
Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel
"It is the perfect astringent to use after cleansing day or night, and it smells great!" – Denia, 33
$9.20 at Amazon
Photo:
Thayers
MAC Prep & Prime Fix + Makeup Setting Spray
"The prep and prime is a great spray to apply just before applying your makeup, and it keeps my face moisturized." – Andrea, 32
$26 at MAC
Photo:
MAC
Maybelline Great Lash Mascara
"You know how your grandma would be like, 'I have to put my face on' before she'd leave the house? This and Urban Decay Weightless Ultra Definition Liquid Makeup are my face; can't leave home without them." – Rose, 28
$5.99 at Ulta
Photo:
Maybelline
Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm
"I love Farmacy balm because it takes off all my makeup but leaves my skin feeling super hydrated and clean." – Danny, 28
$22 – $34 at Farmacy
Photo:
Farmacy
Urban Skin Rx Clear Complexion Acne Serum
"Urban Skin Rx serum helped get rid of my stubborn acne. My skin has been totally clear since I started using it." – Danny, 28
$38 at Urban Skin Rx
Photo:
Urban Skin Rx
Glossier Solution
"After using Glossier’s Solution, I saw a noticeable difference in the texture of my skin. It’s much smoother, and my breakouts have decreased drastically." – Eboni, 27
$24 at Glossier
Photo:
Glossier
CosRX Triple C Lightening Liquid
"COSRX Triple C Lightening Liquid is the only vitamin C serum that I’ve used that has noticeably evened out my skin tone and pretty much rid my face of hyperpigmentation and acne scars." – Eboni, 27
$27 at Soko Glam
Photo:
CosRX
L'Oreal Paris Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream
"The L'Oreal BB cream is the only one I've used that actually evens out skin tone and covers blemishes while also moisturizing." – Sasha, 30
$7.99 at Target
Photo:
L'Oreal
Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotion
"The Lubriderm moisturizer because I have fair skin and keeps me confident I'm getting good daily sun coverage while protecting my skin. It also smells yummy!" – Sasha, 30
$7.04 at Amazon
Photo:
Lubriderm
Glossier Boy Brow
"Boy Brow tints the hairs but also somehow fills in the space around the hairs. No sharp edges, so it gives you a super-natural fluffy look." – Sam, 21
$16 at Glossier
Photo:
Glossier
Neutrogena Hydro-Boost Gel Cream
"Neutrogena hydrates but doesn’t leave skin feeling slimy. It goes on super cool (temperature-wise) and is so refreshing. I prefer its gel texture over any lotiony moisturizer out there!"
$19.99 at Ulta
Photo:
Neutrogena
Dr. Bronner's Pure-Castile Peppermint Liquid Soap
"It’s the only soap sensitive enough for my private parts but still has a great aroma. It’s also all natural, made up of essential oils."
$15.99 at Amazon
Photo:
Dr. Bronner's
Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Lotion
"I'm a huge fan of aromatherapy, and this product is amazing. The smell, texture and aromatic properties really get the job done after a long day." -Valencia, 29
$13.50 at Bath & Body Works
Photo:
Bath & Body Works
Ole Henriksen Truth Serum
"Truth Serum is hydrating and makes me look amazing after using it. Definitely a go-to." – Valencia, 29
$48 at Ole Henriksen
Photo:
Ole Henriksen
Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream
"It took me a long time to love my skin and not wear a full face in 90-degree weather. Finding the right combination of skin-care products took a while, but now I can’t live without SK II Facial Treatment Essence and Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream." – Laura, 27
$60 at Drunk Elephant
Photo:
Drunk Elephant
Glossier Coconut Balm Dotcom
"Glossier Balm Dotcom goes with me everywhere I go. I love using it on my hands and under-eye or eyelids." – Laura, 27
$12 at Glossier
Photo:
Glossier
Pond's Cold Cream Cleanser
"Because not only is it extremely moisturizing, but it’s a classic cream that’s been around forever." – Nicole, 29
$4.99 at Target
Photo:
Pond's
Marie Veronique Soothing B3 Serum
"It has completely changed my skin complexion and is so incredibly moisturizing and gives me an amazing glow." – Maria, 28
$90 at Marie Veronique
Photo:
Marie Veronique
Dr. Bronner's Pure Castile Lavender Liquid Soap
"It comes in a variety of scents and is multipurpose." – Nia, 28
$15.99 at Amazon
Photo:
Dr. Bronner's
Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Lotion
"Vaseline cocoa butter hydrates and doesn’t leave my skin super oily." – Nia, 28
$8.49 at Target
Photo:
Vaseline
Para Botanica Komala Facial Cleanser
"Absolutely healing for acne-prone skin with natural ingredients and doesn’t strip your skin of its natural moisture or make it super oily." – Lauren, 25
$32 – $50 at Para Botanica
Photo:
Para Botanica
SunKiss Organics Moisturizer & Cleanser Serum Duo
"Both have essentials oils in it, but somehow balances your skin's pH level." – Lauren, 25
$20 at SunKiss Organics
Photo:
SunKiss Organics
Botanics 100% Organic Nourishing Facial Oil
"The Botanics Facial Oil is super nourishing and really keeps my face feeling moisturized for hours." – Nikki, 26
$17.99 at Ulta
Photo:
Botanics
Rodial Vit C Brightening Cleansing Pads
"I love products with vitamin C. I use the pads daily to help brighten and purify my skin so that I can continue to glow." – Nikki, 26
$56 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Rodial
Biologique Recherche Masque Vivant
"The only masque I’ll ever use period." – Angelica, 29
$70 at Paul Labrecque
Photo:
Biologique Recherche
Biologique Recherche Lait U Botanical Cleansing Milk
"A cleanser that doesn’t strip my skin and make it dry." – Angelica, 29
$33 at Paul Labrecque
Photo:
Biologique Recherche
bareMinerals Warmth All-Over Face Color Bronzer
"Looks very natural and light on my face. I forget I’m wearing makeup." – Phoebe, 22
$22 at bareMinerals
Photo:
bareMinerals
Revlon Colorstay Liquid Eyeliner
"Revlon eyeliner has a great brush tip, making it easier to draw on." – Phoebe, 22
$6.89 at Amazon
Photo:
Revlon
Make Up for Ever Blurring Skin Tint SPF 25
"I combine [with Saturday Skin Waterfall Glacier Water Cream] for light overall face coverage..." – Raven, 30
$36 at Make Up For Ever
Photo:
Make Up For Ever
Saturday Skin Waterfall Glacier Water Cream
"...a little warmth, a little glow, a little dewy, evens out my skin just enough but still lets it look like skin." – Raven, 30
$39 at Sephora
Photo:
Saturday Skin
bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15
"It is a perfect match for my warm undertones and goes on perfectly even with a brush!!" – Nadia, 29
$29 at bareMinerals
Photo:
bareMinerals
Lily de Mai Sanctuary Serum
"It's $$$, but my skin has never felt/looked better, and it allows me to be lazy and wear less makeup, so it's worth it." – Hannah, 31
$125 at Lily de Mai
Photo:
Lily de Mai
Too Faced Better than Sex Mascara
"Better than Sex does a perfect job at elongating my curly lashes without excess clumping." – Stephanie, 25
$24 at Too Faced
Photo:
Too Faced
The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash
"The tea tree face wash gives my face that gentle, natural, refreshing burst it needs in the morning." – Stephanie, 25
$3.60 at The Body Shop
Photo:
The Body Shop
Philosophy Uplifting Miracle Worker Moisturizer
"The cooling uplifting miracle worker is the only face moisturizer that I feel actually does what it says while still feeling light on my skin." – Julianne, 24
$65 at Philosophy
Photo:
philosophy
CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion
"The lotion is soft and silky and is the only thing that keeps my sensitive skin fresh when the weather gets crazy." – Lindsay, 28
$17.99 at Target
Photo:
CeraVe
bareMinerals 5-in-1 BB Advanced Performance Cream Eyeshadow
"The highlighter wand and 5-in-1 have so many uses, and you can just use those two products to look a little more awake and alive. You can also use them without any other face products like concealer and look great! Fast and simple." – Lindsay, 28
$19 at Nordstrom
Photo:
bareMinerals
YSL Touché Eclat
"Easy to use, great for everyday wear and long-lasting." – Jing, 30
$38 at YSL
Photo:
YSL
Milk Makeup Matcha Toner
"Inexpensive and consistent throughout seasonal changes." – Hannah, 28
$26 at Milk Makeup
Photo:
Milk Makeup
The Butter Bar Flawless Facial System—Advanced Vegan
"It cleanses, moisturizes and makes my skin glow." – Melissa, 29
$99.95 at The Butter Bar
Photo:
The Butter Bar
Bio-Oil
I'm obsessed with oils in general, but I always come back to this. And I feel completely comfortable using it on my face when I've forgotten something from my current routine. Oh, I'm addicted to the smell, too!" – Nikki, 29
$14.99 at Target
Photo:
Bio-Oil
Givenchy Eyebrow Pencil
"I've been using this for years. As someone with very sparse brows, it does a great job of giving off a natural-looking fill-in without resembling a Sharpie." – Nikki, 29
$27 at Sephora
Photo:
Givenchy
The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil
"I mix it with moisturizer or press it on my skin after I finish with my am/pm routine. Also obsessed with Dr. Brandt's Microdermabrasion. Gives you brand-new skin!" – Danielle, no age given
$9.80 at The Ordinary
Photo:
The Ordinary
YSL Dessin Du Regard Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil
"This eyeliner has a really great pigment with one application and it stays on throughout the day." – Shayna, 21
$30 at YSL
Photo:
YSL
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
"I always get compliments on my skin when I use the Fenty Beauty foundation! The formula doesn't break me out like some high-end foundations tend to do, and I love how it doesn't feel thick or cakey." – Christina, 20
$34 at Fenty Beauty
Photo:
Fenty Beauty
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
"I use the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask as my daily moisturizer and occasionally as an under-eye mask while I do my eye makeup. I keep repurchasing it because it's completely free of harsh chemicals and brings life back to my face after using it!" – Christina, 20
$48 at Summer Fridays
Photo:
Summer Fridays
Laneige Water Bank Essence
"I have combination skin that sways in polar opposite directions depending on the weather (if it's cold, it'll get very dry; if it's hot, it'll get very oily). The Laneige Water Bank Essence is light enough for me to use in the summer but still keeps my skin hydrated, and it absorbs super fast for people rushing out the door in the morning." – Celina, 23
$36 at Laneige
Photo:
Laneige
Suntegrity Natural Moisturizing Face Sunscreen & Primer, SPF 30
"Moisture is everything for me. I have combination skin and do not like to wear much makeup since I tend to react to it (i.e., itchy dry eyes from mascara and breakouts from various concealers and cover-ups that are not made with natural ingredients). I am addicted to oil cleansing and using essential oil as a moisturizer (I sometimes just go the cheap route and mix jojoba, lavender and vitamin E—it does the trick). I know SPF is necessary, so I use a tinted moisturizer I found at Credo. Their products are an investment because they are all natural, but it's worth it to me to know I'm using ethically made products with sustainable ingredients." – Sami, 27
$45 at Credo Beauty
Photo:
Suntegrity