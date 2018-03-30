The Quick and Dirty Travel Workout for a Smaller Waist

We’re not ashamed to admit that we use traveling as an excuse to break from our workout schedule. Seriously, why run on the treadmill when you can soak in a hot tub or enjoy the comfort of a king-size bed? But amenities aside, there’s really no valid excuse for skipping exercise, even if you’re far away from home.

If your hotel doesn’t come equipped with a gym, there’s still plenty you can do just steps away from your bed. “For a quick hotel workout, we are going to utilize our space and our luggage. The point of this workout is to not have something heavy; just something to keep your body in motion and heart rate up,” says Thumbtack personal trainer Baron Lambert.

This quick and dirty workout can be applied to any of your fitness goals, but especially the ones that include a trimmer waist. Do each of them for one minute with as many reps as possible, rest 30 to 60 seconds, and move on to the next.

If you have the ability, jump directly onto the bed, step down, and repeat. If you can’t jump that high, you can simply step up onto the bed and then back down, alternating legs each time.

Set a piece of luggage on the floor and stand by the side of it. Jump sideways back and forth over it. Be careful not to trip.

Set up with a medium-size or small piece of luggage that has some weight to it (duffel bag, briefcase, small suitcase). While holding the object, squat and touch it to ground. As you come up, start lifting it until you are standing tall and holding it completely overhead. Drop down and repeat.

Hold the push-up position while running your legs in place. Try to drive the knee in toward the opposite hand to get good core engagement.