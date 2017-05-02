Salt Crystal Nails Are The Newest, Weirdest Trend in Nail Art

Hi, welcome to the decade of nail art trends, where every single month brings us a new Instagram-hyped trend that burns brightly for a few weeks before dying a quick, quiet death. We’ve had unicorn horn nails, which were almost painful to look at, mint-green nails, which bordered on year-round St. Patrick’s Day-y, and now, we bring you salt crystal nails, the newest nail art trend that is, surprisingly, incredibly pretty. No, really.

Salt crystals nails—which are less like the crystalized table salt in your kitchen and more like the giant salt crystal that sits on the nightstand of your yoga-obsessed friend—look like a sheer slab of marble that pretty much deserve to be Instagrammed. In a Glamour interview with beauty influencer Jamie King, who first posted photos of her salt crystal nails (though she called her millennial-pink spinoff “pink quartz” nails), said of the trend, “I think it’s the whole aesthetic and vibe that marble gives off, it’s a classic design that never really goes out of style. And honestly, you could put anything on a marble slab and it will look pretty. I think that’s why everybody loves it so much—it just gives such a pretty vibe to anything, whether that’s your nails or home decor.”

Right? We weren’t lying; these crystal nails are insanely pretty. And though getting them done at a salon is way easier, you can still try your hand at these crystal nails at home with a few sheer polishes, a super-thin nail brush, some nail polish remover, and this in-depth YouTube tutorial. Or, you know, just go to the salon. Click through to see more inspo images, and get ready to see your Instagram inundated with rose-quartzy, salt crystal-y nails.