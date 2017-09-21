6 Pumpkin Beauty Products That Won’t Make You Feel Basic

Okayyy, so pumpkin-themed items don’t always get the best rap. Pumpkin spice lattes are a notoriously basic girly drink—but also delicious, TBH—and pumpkin-colored beauty products might sound questionable (bright orange nail polish probably has an appropriate time and place, we’re just not sure when and where).

Still, it’s worth noting that pumpkin extract is packed with antioxidants vitamins A and C. Those powerhouse compounds can help smooth skin, boost collagen and healthy cell production, and generally give your complexion a soft, even radiance—and that is anything but basic.

Ahead, click through six pumpkin beauty necessities to stock up on as we head into October.