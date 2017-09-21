StyleCaster
6 Pumpkin Beauty Products That Won’t Make You Feel Basic

StyleCaster

6 Pumpkin Beauty Products That Won't Make You Feel Basic

Kaitlin Clark
by
Photo: STYLECASTER
Photo: STYLECASTER

Okayyy, so pumpkin-themed items don’t always get the best rap. Pumpkin spice lattes are a notoriously basic girly drink—but also delicious, TBH—and pumpkin-colored beauty products might sound questionable (bright orange nail polish probably has an appropriate time and place, we’re just not sure when and where).

Still, it’s worth noting that pumpkin extract is packed with antioxidants vitamins A and C. Those powerhouse compounds can help smooth skin, boost collagen and healthy cell production, and generally give your complexion a soft, even radiance—and that is anything but basic.

Ahead, click through six pumpkin beauty necessities to stock up on as we head into October.

STYLECASTER | Pumpkin Beauty Products
Lush Sparkly Pumpkin Bath Bomb

Bath time just got a lot more fun. Packed with nourishing oils and, of course, sparkles, Lush’s limited-edition pumpkin bath bomb will leave skin super soft with a dreamy, slightly sparkly, glow.

Lush Sparkly Pumpkin Bath Bomb, $7.95; at Lush

STYLECASTER | Pumpkin Beauty Products
The Body Shop Vanilla Pumpkin Hand Cream

The mix of pumpkin extract with hints of tonka bean, hazelnut, and maple syrup create a Goldilocks scent—not too sweet, not too savory, but just right. The non-greasy formulation absorbs quickly so hands will be soft (not sticky) and protected against the winter chill.

The Body Shop Vanilla Pumpkin Hand Cream, $8; at The Body Shop

STYLECASTER | Pumpkin Beauty Products
Too Cool for School Pumpkin 24K Gold Sheet Mask

This edgy Korean brand has quickly garnered a strong Stateside following for good reason—massively effective products at a sweet price point—and this sheet mask is no different. Dripping in pumpkin fruit extract and specks of 24K gold for radiance, this mask is the solution to all of your dull skin problems.

Too Cool for School Pumpkin 24K Gold Sheet Mask, $8; at Sephora

STYLECASTER | Pumpkin Beauty Products
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer

Part exfoliant, part alpha-hydroxyl acid, this gel formula is packed with pumpkin enzymes to reveal a smoother, softer complexion after just one use.

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer, $58; at Sephora

STYLECASTER | Pumpkin Beauty Products
Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Scented Candle

If you could package a fresh, just-out-of-the-oven pumpkin pie just like Grandma used to make, this would be it. The blend of pumpkin, masala chai, cardamon, ginger and cinnamon is truly intoxicating and perfectly festive.

Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Scented Candle, $40; at Sephora

STYLECASTER | Pumpkin Beauty Products
Burt’s Bees Lip Balm in Pumpkin Spice

Is it even fall if you don’t have Burt’s Bees Pumpkin Spice lip balm? Formulated with coconut oil, beeswax and cold-pressed organic pumpkin seed oil, this cult favorite is limited edition, so stock up now.

Burt’s Bees Lip Balm in Pumpkin Spice, $3.29; at Target

  • STYLECASTER | Pumpkin Beauty Products
  • STYLECASTER | Pumpkin Beauty Products
  • STYLECASTER | Pumpkin Beauty Products
  • STYLECASTER | Pumpkin Beauty Products
  • STYLECASTER | Pumpkin Beauty Products
  • STYLECASTER | Pumpkin Beauty Products
