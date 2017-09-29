Help Puerto Rico Relief Efforts By Buying Lipstick From This Affordable Brand

The number of natural disasters that have occurred over the past month has been pretty much astronomical. September gave us five hurricanes—two at category five—and people are still recovering from the hard hits that were Harvey, Irma, Jose, Katia, and Maria. Puerto Rico is in now particularly dire straits since experiencing Hurricane Maria less than a week after the arrivals of Harvey and Irma.

The numbers speak for themselves: 3.4 million people are affected, over 1 million are without power, 44% of people don’t have drinking water, and the storm knocked out 1,360 out of 1,600 cellphone towers on the island. That’s 3.4 million U.S. citizens (don’t forget Puerto Rico is a commonwealth of the U.S.) that have to rely on radio and mail to find out if loved ones are safe, where they can get food and what their next steps are.

This is where you, a beauty lover, can help. In addition to donating to United for Puerto Rico , Center for Popular Democracy, and Hispanic Federation’s “Unidos” page, you can also purchase a lipstick from Sassy Lips, who have pledged to donate 30% of proceeds to www.globalgiving.org until October 20.

We know you work hard for your money, and sometimes, it can be challenging to give away for a worthy cause. But this time around, you get a little something in return: lipsticks in either classic matte, a pH-adjusting formula or one that changes color based on your skin tone. Plus, the lipsticks range in price from $16-$25, allowing you to stock up on a whole bunch and help a whole bunch.

Donate to one of the organizations above or go ahead and buy a lipstick, because honestly, one is better than none.