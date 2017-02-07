How This Makeup Artist Transforms Her Psoriasis-Riddled Skin Is Insane

This makeup artist, who suffers from sever psoriasis, completely transforms her flaky red skin. See the insane before-and-after. [Daily Mail]

A Beauty and the Beast makeup collection is coming! [Allure]

Melania Trump refiled her lawsuit against the Daily Mail for that time they published allegations from a Slovenian magazine that basically said she was an escort. [The Cut]

In her first post-election press hit, Hillary Clinton declares “the future is female” because hell yea it is. [Elle]

Kanye West got kicked out of fashion week for bad behavior. [Mic]

Speaking of Fashion Week, here’s why everyone will be wearing this pin all week long. [Refinery29]

Christie Brinkley is staging a comeback…with her daughters? See the Sports Illustrated cover here. [People]

Oh thank goodness: That viral video of the dog being abused on the set of A Dog’s Purpose was fake. [Teen Vogue]

NastyGal confirms that it’s been acquired by Boohoo. [Yahoo Style]