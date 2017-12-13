StyleCaster
50 Instagram-Approved Protective Styles to Try Immediately

50 Instagram-Approved Protective Styles to Try Immediately

50 Instagram-Approved Protective Styles to Try Immediately
Protective styles are best defined as anything the keeps your ends tucked away and shielded from the environmental stressors that cause damage, breakage and more. Although most like to categorize braids as the primary type of protective look, the truth is there is so much more; just take a quick scroll down your Instagram feed and the inspiration is there.

Popular accounts like @protectivestyles and @afropunk are constantly showing us the versatility of black hair with styles that look good and keep ends from splitting and breaking. And with another dry winter season looming near, now is the perfect time to try out any of these looks and ensure that your strands can flourish until the sun comes out again. Ahead, we’ve gathered 50 double tap-worthy ones worth copying. From braids to locs and even the classic top knot, inspo is hardly in short supply.

1 of 50
Straight Back Cornrows
Photo: instagram / @voiceofhair
Braided Halo
Photo: instagram / @curlygirlmomo
Golden Updo
Photo: instagram / @trendlessincali
Feed-In Braids
Photo: instagram / @vonna_braids
Jumbo Faux Locs
Photo: instagram / @befrolicious
Half-Up, Half-Down Mini Braids
Photo: instagram / @braids_by_antoinette
Twisted Updo
Photo: instagram / @protectivestyles
Top Knot With Cornrows
Photo: instagram / @kienyabooker
Flat Twists Into High Bun
Photo: instagram / @abbiecurls
Chic and Simple Bun
Photo: instagram / @nknaturalz
Crochet Braids
Photo: instagram / @actually_ashly
Versatile Braids
Photo: instagram / @naptural85
Jumbo Braid
Photo: instagram / @kersti.pitre
Bun Mohawk
Photo: instagram / @tiakirby
Matching Twists
Photo: instagram / @mahoganycurls
Side Swept Cornrows
Photo: instagram / @kturakay
Space Buns
Photo: instagram / @joyjah
Crochet Goddess Locs
Photo: instagram / @truvanity_
Waist-Length Goddess Locs
Photo: instagram / @thevanitytrap
Low Bun and Bangs
Photo: instagram / @mztarabelle
Honey Braids
Photo: instagram / @talaylayyy
Dragon Braid
Photo: instagram / @ambercharmel
Braids Into a Low Bun
Photo: instagram / @chimeedwards
Senegalese Twists
Photo: instagram / @tiphaniemakeup
Pink Braids
Photo: instagram / @hairstylistof_la
Fluffy Top Knot
Photo: instagram / @aleshanokeys
Bobby Pinned Bun
Photo: instagram / @protectivestyles
Poofy Ponytail
Photo: instagram / @sunny_josephine
Faux Loc Mohawk
Photo: instagram / @_e2hair
Braid N' Go
Photo: instagram / @awalkingdoxology
Bantu Knots
Photo: instagram / @diaryofabg
Toppling Top Knot
Photo: instagram / @naturallytemi
Honey Blonde Bantu Knots
Photo: instagram / @ravishing_tresses
Wedding Updo
Photo: instagram / @hairstress_ae
4C Bang
Photo: instagram / @tasalahq
Braided Bob
Photo: instagram / @nicolexashleyy
Simple Bun
Photo: instagram / @themindofmutiny
Bun-Hawk
Photo: instagram / @_naturales
Twisted Updo
Photo: instagram / @protectivestyles
Photo: instagram
Curly Twists
Photo: instagram / @protectivestyles
X-Ray Braids
Photo: instagram / @braid.barbie
Mini Mouse Buns
Photo: instagram / @protectivestyles
Unicorn Braids
Photo: instagram / @miccheckk12
High Fishtail Braid
Photo: instagram / @protectivestyles
Crochet Hair
Photo: instagram / @outre_hair
Braid-Bun
Photo: instagram / @protectivestyles
Asymmetrical Locs
Photo: instagram / @kelelam
Goddess Loc Bob
Photo: instagram / @the_femmefocus
Holiday Hair
Photo: instagram / @allthingsammamama

