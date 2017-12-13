50 Instagram-Approved Protective Styles to Try Immediately

Protective styles are best defined as anything the keeps your ends tucked away and shielded from the environmental stressors that cause damage, breakage and more. Although most like to categorize braids as the primary type of protective look, the truth is there is so much more; just take a quick scroll down your Instagram feed and the inspiration is there.
Popular accounts like @protectivestyles and @afropunk are constantly showing us the versatility of black hair with styles that look good and keep ends from splitting and breaking. And with another dry winter season looming near, now is the perfect time to try out any of these looks and ensure that your strands can flourish until the sun comes out again. Ahead, we’ve gathered 50 double tap-worthy ones worth copying. From braids to locs and even the classic top knot, inspo is hardly in short supply.
Straight Back Cornrows
instagram / @voiceofhair
Braided Halo
instagram / @curlygirlmomo
Golden Updo
instagram / @trendlessincali
Feed-In Braids
instagram / @vonna_braids
Jumbo Faux Locs
instagram / @befrolicious
Half-Up, Half-Down Mini Braids
instagram / @braids_by_antoinette
Twisted Updo
instagram / @protectivestyles
Top Knot With Cornrows
instagram / @kienyabooker
Flat Twists Into High Bun
instagram / @abbiecurls
Chic and Simple Bun
instagram / @nknaturalz
Crochet Braids
instagram / @actually_ashly
Versatile Braids
instagram / @naptural85
Jumbo Braid
instagram / @kersti.pitre
Bun Mohawk
instagram / @tiakirby
Matching Twists
instagram / @mahoganycurls
Side Swept Cornrows
instagram / @kturakay
Space Buns
instagram / @joyjah
Crochet Goddess Locs
instagram / @truvanity_
Waist-Length Goddess Locs
instagram / @thevanitytrap
Low Bun and Bangs
instagram / @mztarabelle
Honey Braids
instagram / @talaylayyy
Dragon Braid
instagram / @ambercharmel
Braids Into a Low Bun
instagram / @chimeedwards
Senegalese Twists
instagram / @tiphaniemakeup
Pink Braids
instagram / @hairstylistof_la
Fluffy Top Knot
instagram / @aleshanokeys
Bobby Pinned Bun
instagram / @protectivestyles
Poofy Ponytail
instagram / @sunny_josephine
Faux Loc Mohawk
instagram / @_e2hair
Braid N' Go
instagram / @awalkingdoxology
Bantu Knots
instagram / @diaryofabg
Toppling Top Knot
instagram / @naturallytemi
Honey Blonde Bantu Knots
instagram / @ravishing_tresses
Wedding Updo
instagram / @hairstress_ae
4C Bang
instagram / @tasalahq
Braided Bob
instagram / @nicolexashleyy
Simple Bun
instagram / @themindofmutiny
Bun-Hawk
instagram / @_naturales
Twisted Updo
instagram / @protectivestyles
Curly Twists
instagram / @protectivestyles
X-Ray Braids
instagram / @braid.barbie
Mini Mouse Buns
instagram / @protectivestyles
Unicorn Braids
instagram / @miccheckk12
High Fishtail Braid
instagram / @protectivestyles
Crochet Hair
instagram / @outre_hair
Braid-Bun
instagram / @protectivestyles
Asymmetrical Locs
instagram / @kelelam
Goddess Loc Bob
instagram / @the_femmefocus
Holiday Hair
instagram / @allthingsammamama