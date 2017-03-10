10 Products Celeb Hairstylists Use to Fix Split Ends FAST

Try as we might (and trust us; we really, really try), we know that there’s virtually nothing that can fix our split ends, aside from heading to the salon for a trim. Because once the protective cuticle layer of your hair is damaged to the point of fraying, there’s nothing that can magically reverse the break, unless you snip it off and start fresh—which, if you’re a highlight- or color-addict like us, could put you in the salon every four-to-six weeks.
But what normal, non-celebrity has time for that? Uh, not us. And probably not that many celebrities, either, based on the fact that they’re pretty much always on a beach or in a plane. So we decided to ask their hairstylists—we’re talkin’ the top-of-the-top, A-list, screenshot-their-pictures-on-Instagram hairstylists—for their favorite split-end fixes to disguise damage, fast. And thankfully, they’re terrible secret keepers. So click through to find out which serums, creams, and magic potions will transform your hair into an Anne Hathaway, Olivia Wilde, and Taraji hybrid.
Photo: ImaxTree
Oribe Split End Seal
“This serum acts like a glue to not only strengthen your hair, but to also stick the split ends back to the main part of the hair shaft. It obviously can’t fix split ends, because nothing truly can, but it’s honestly very effective in preventing and hiding them. I only like to use clinically proven treatments on my clients, otherwise it’s a waste. For this, just comb a few drops through towel-dried hair and blow-dry it smooth.”
—Sheenon Olson, hairstylist and creative director of Atma Beauty
Oribe Split End Seal, $48; at Oribe
Photo:
Oribe
Sachajuan Overnight Hair Repair
“For fine, straight hair, I use the Sachajuan Overnight Hair Repair, since it's formulated to build elasticity and strength. It’s best raked through clean, damp hair and left on overnight. Don't be shy—use as much as you want; it won’t weigh your hair down. I usually feel like 3-4 pumps is good, but depending on your hair length, you may like a little more or a little less. While the label recommends rinsing the product out in the morning, I think it’s so light that I usually never do. Just wake up with soft, split-end-free hair, style it, and go.”
—Joey Silvestera, hairstylist and owner of Blackstones salon in New York City
Sachajuan Overnight Hair Repair, $36; at Amazon
Photo:
Sachajuan
Kevin Murphy Repair Me Wash Shampoo
“The products you use every day tend to have the most impact on whether or not your hair splits and breaks, so I like to make sure my clients are using high-quality, strengthening shampoos, like Kevin Murphy Repair Me Wash. It binds to the hair shaft to strengthen hair and increase its shine, so it’s great for rough, textured and prone-to-damage hair.”
—Calvin Louis, hairstylist and founder of ManeFrame in Los Angeles
Kevin Murphy Repair Me Wash Shampoo, $44; at Kevin Murphy
Photo:
Kevin Murphy
Redken All Soft Argan Oil Conditioner
“Split ends are more visible on straight hair than on curly or wavy hair types, so for my straight-haired clients, I always start with a shampoo and conditioner that moisturizes hair without weighing it down, like Redken's All Soft Shampoo and Conditioner. It has this protein complex in its formula that helps seal damaged tips before you start styling.”
—Angelo David Pisacreta, hairstylist (whose clients include Candace Bure) and founder of Angelo David Salon in New York City
Redken All Soft Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner, $29 and $32 at Ulta
Photo:
Redken
Sotah Conditioning Shampoo
“Hydrated hair will have a better chance at making a strong, healthy recovery, which is why I love this shampoo, since it infuses your hair with moisture. Apply it to wet hair, detangle using a wide-tooth comb, then rinse with cool water to add shine back to dull, damaged hair.”
—Janet Zeitoun, hairstylist (whose clients include Janet Jackson and Denzel Washington) and founder of Sotah Hair
Sotah Conditioning Shampoo, $22, at Sotah Hair
Photo:
Sotah
Shu Uemura Essence Absolue Nourishing Protective Oil
“I like using a hair oil to disguise damage, since it moisturizes and coats strands while giving them a nice shine, which most dry, brittle hair lacks. This oil is nice and light, making it ideal for finer hair. Just rub a few drops between your hands, then smooth them through damp or dry hair from your mid-lengths down to your ends. Start with less product than you think you’ll need, so you don’t accidentally go overboard and end up with greasy clumps.”
—Glenn Ellis, hairstylist, whose clients include Sia, Meg Ryan, and Olivia Wilde
Shu Uemera Essence Absolue Nourishing Protective Oil, $69; at Shu Uemura
Photo:
Shu Uemura
Kérastase Elixir Ultime
“Longer hair is older hair, which means it's inherently drier and more prone to breakage and split ends. And I think the easiest way to help curb that damage, and also help hide it, is by using a hair oil. Kérastase has an amazing line, but I love this oil in particular because it’s multi-use—just massage a few pumps through your damp hair before blow-drying, or, if your split ends are looking particularly obvious during the day, rub a few drops over the ends of your dry hair to tame them.”
—Kristina Barricelli, hairstylist (whose clients include Vanessa Hudgens) and co-owner of the Gemini 14 salon in New York City
Kérastase Elixir Ultime, $58, at Kérastase
Photo:
Kérastase
Label.m Diamond Dust Conditioner
“Dryness is one of the leading factors that can cause fractures in the hair fiber, so I never let my clients go a day without using a moisturizing, lightweight leave-in conditioner on damp hair, like this one. It keeps the ends from drying out, while leaving the hair movable, healthy and shiny. For extra damaged hair, especially if it’s curly, add Label.m Therapy Rejuvenating Oil Mist ($36, labelmusa.com) to the hair for an extra shot of argan oil and omega vitamins.”
—Netty Jordan, hairstylist whose clients include Christina Milian, Taraji, Ciara, and Charli XCX
Label.m Diamond Dust Conditioner, $28; at Label.m
Photo:
Label.m
Virtue Perfect Ending Split End Serum
“Until you can get to the salon for a trim, I’d suggest using products that have a keratin protein, like Virtue products do, because the keratin actually has the ability to treat your hair on the inside while also adhering to the outside of each strand to disguise damage. And this serum really does ‘mend’ split ends better than any other hair technology I’ve seen out there. Rub a few drops between your hands and rake through the ends of damp or dry hair, and you’re good to go.”
—Adir Abergel, hairstylist (whose clients include Jessica Biel, Emma Watson, and Kristen Stewart) and creative director of Virtue Labs
Virtue Perfect Ending Split End Serum, $40; at Virtue Labs
Photo:
Virtue
Matrix Style Link Prep Heat Buffer Thermal Styling Spray
“If I’m using a lot of heat tools on my clients, I’ll spray Matrix Style Link Heat Buffer throughout their damp hair before styling. It helps protect hair up to 450 degrees, reducing heat damage—a major cause of breakage—and split ends. It’s also lightweight and leaves you with a smooth and shiny finish.”
—George Papanikolas, hairstylist whose clients include Khloé Kardashian, Hannah Jeter, and Nicole Richie
Matrix Style Link Prep Heat Buffer Thermal Styling Spray, $18, at Ulta
Photo:
Matrix