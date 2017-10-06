18 Products That Give Back During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

You probs associate October with Halloween and falling leaves, but don’t forget to think pink! It’s officially Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and plenty of brands have gotten on board to spread awareness and raise research funds. According to the American Cancer Society, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every two minutes in the United States, making it the second most common cancer for women in the world.

That’s why Evelyn Lauder decided to help. Back in 1992, she launched the Breast Cancer Campaign, encouraging other beauty brands to donate to the prevention, detection and treatment of the disease, and of course, the work toward finding a cure.

These days, it’s not just pink lipsticks that support the campaign—you can shop everything from sneakers to bouquets to socks and water bottles, all of which donate proceeds to breast cancer-fighting nonprofits. Ahead, see our favorite beauty finds for a shopping spree that will feel better than ever.