18 Products That Give Back During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

You probs associate October with Halloween and falling leaves, but don’t forget to think pink! It’s officially Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and plenty of brands have gotten on board to spread awareness and raise research funds. According to the American Cancer Society, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every two minutes in the United States, making it the second most common cancer for women in the world.
That’s why Evelyn Lauder decided to help. Back in 1992, she launched the Breast Cancer Campaign, encouraging other beauty brands to donate to the prevention, detection and treatment of the disease, and of course, the work toward finding a cure.
These days, it’s not just pink lipsticks that support the campaign—you can shop everything from sneakers to bouquets to socks and water bottles, all of which donate proceeds to breast cancer-fighting nonprofits. Ahead, see our favorite beauty finds for a shopping spree that will feel better than ever.
Venus ET Fleur Breast Cancer Awareness Collection
20% of proceeds from Breast Cancer Awareness box sales will be given to City of Hope for research and treatment.
$139; at Venus ET Fleur
Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Romance
100% of profits from every limited edition bottle sold will benefit Ralph Lauren’s Pink Pony Fund, a global initiative that aims to reduce disparities in cancer care and provide treatment at earlier stages.
$104; at Ralph Lauren
Fleur’t With Me Drop Shoulder Knit Robe in Gypsy Pink
Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask
$5 from the purchase price of the limited-edition mask, with a maximum donation of $40,000, will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
$27; at Origins
LOFT Stone Drop Earrings
60% of proceeds benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation from now until November 15th.
$24.50; at LOFT
S'well Bikini Pink Bottles
20% of the retail price will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
$35; at swellbottle.com
Kiehl’s Kiss For The Cure Butterstick Lip Treatment Duo
100% of net profits, up to $25,000, will be donated to Bright Pink, a national nonprofit dedicated to the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer.
$32; at Kiehl's
White + Warren Cashmere Striped Socks
20% of proceeds benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation Greater NYC Chapter.
$50; at White and Warren
Le Métier de Beauté the Flash Phenomenon Face & Body Kaleidoscope
10% of sales will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
$95; at Neiman Marcus
Avon Pink Hope Jeweled Collar Necklace
20% of net profits—up to $1 million—will be donated to the Avon Foundation for Women to aid Avon Breast Cancer Crusade programs across the United States.
$45; at Avon
APL BCA TechLoom Phantom
20% from each shoe sold will go to Women’s Cancer Research Fund, a Breast Cancer Research Foundation Program.
$165; at Athletic Propulsion Labs
June Jacobs Rapid Repair Healing Cream
25% of the net proceeds will be donated to The Anne Moore Breast Cancer Research Fund, and for all purchases made on JuneJacobs.com, an additional 25% of the net proceeds will be donated to the Dubin Breast Center at The Mount Sinai Hospital.
$60; at June Jacobs
Farmgirl Flowers 'Let’s Hear It For The Girls' Limited Edition Bouquet
$10 from each bouquet benefits the Breast Cancer Research Fund.
$78; at Farmgirl Flowers
Rothy's The Point Flat
100% of sales of Petal Pink styles go to Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, up to a goal of $20,000.
$145; at Rothy's
bumble and bumble Thickening Spray
20% of the retail price, with a maximum donation of $50,000, will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
$29; at bumble and bumble
GO SMiLE Susan G. Komen Sonic Blue Lite Whitening Kit & Toothbrush
$5 from every PINK Smart Brush purchased on GoSMiLE.com will be donated to Susan G. Komen Austin from now until August 1st.
$129; at Go SMiLE
The Walking Company Abeo Alvena Loafer
At least 5% of the price will be donated to City of Hope, a cancer research center, to meet their minimum $100K donation for the year.
$109.95; at The Walking Company
Luca + Danni Trilogy Bracelet
20% of the proceeds from the sale of each bracelet goes to The Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation.
$34; at Luca + Danni
