18 Products That Give Back During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

18 Products That Give Back During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

18 Products That Give Back During Breast Cancer Awareness Month
You probs associate October with Halloween and falling leaves, but don’t forget to think pink! It’s officially Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and plenty of brands have gotten on board to spread awareness and raise research funds. According to the American Cancer Society, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every two minutes in the United States, making it the second most common cancer for women in the world.

That’s why Evelyn Lauder decided to help. Back in 1992, she launched the Breast Cancer Campaign, encouraging other beauty brands to donate to the prevention, detection and treatment of the disease, and of course, the work toward finding a cure.

These days, it’s not just pink lipsticks that support the campaign—you can shop everything from sneakers to bouquets to socks and water bottles, all of which donate proceeds to breast cancer-fighting nonprofits. Ahead, see our favorite beauty finds for a shopping spree that will feel better than ever.

STYLECASTER | Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Venus ET Fleur
Venus ET Fleur Breast Cancer Awareness Collection

20% of proceeds from Breast Cancer Awareness box sales will be given to City of Hope for research and treatment.

$139; at Venus ET Fleur

Photo: Venus ET Fleur
STYLECASTER | Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Romance

100% of profits from every limited edition bottle sold will benefit Ralph Lauren’s Pink Pony Fund, a global initiative that aims to reduce disparities in cancer care and provide treatment at earlier stages.

$104; at Ralph Lauren

Photo: Ralph Lauren
STYLECASTER | Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Fleurt Intimates
Fleur’t With Me Drop Shoulder Knit Robe in Gypsy Pink

20% of sales will be split between Look Good Feel Better and Living Beyond Breast Cancer.

$68; at Fleurt Intimates

Photo: Fleur’t Intimates
STYLECASTER | Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Origins
Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask

$5 from the purchase price of the limited-edition mask, with a maximum donation of $40,000, will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

$27; at Origins

Photo: Origins
STYLECASTER | Breast Cancer Awareness Products | LOFT
LOFT Stone Drop Earrings

60% of proceeds benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation from now until November 15th.

$24.50; at LOFT

Photo: LOFT
STYLECASTER | Breast Cancer Awareness Products | S'well
S'well Bikini Pink Bottles

20% of the retail price will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

$35; at swellbottle.com

Photo: S'well
STYLECASTER | Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Kiehl’s
Kiehl’s Kiss For The Cure Butterstick Lip Treatment Duo

100% of net profits, up to $25,000, will be donated to Bright Pink, a national nonprofit dedicated to the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer.

$32; at Kiehl's

Photo: Kiehl’s
STYLECASTER | Breast Cancer Awareness Products | White + Warren
White + Warren Cashmere Striped Socks

20% of proceeds benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation Greater NYC Chapter.

$50; at White and Warren

Photo: White + Warren
STYLECASTER | Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Le Métier de Beauté
Le Métier de Beauté the Flash Phenomenon Face & Body Kaleidoscope

10% of sales will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

$95; at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Le Métier de Beauté
STYLECASTER | Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Avon
Avon Pink Hope Jeweled Collar Necklace

20% of net profits—up to $1 million—will be donated to the Avon Foundation for Women to aid Avon Breast Cancer Crusade programs across the United States.

$45; at Avon

Photo: Avon
STYLECASTER | Breast Cancer Awareness Products | APL
APL BCA TechLoom Phantom

20% from each shoe sold will go to Women’s Cancer Research Fund, a Breast Cancer Research Foundation Program.

$165; at Athletic Propulsion Labs

Photo: Athletic Propulsion Labs
STYLECASTER | Breast Cancer Awareness Products | June Jacobs
June Jacobs Rapid Repair Healing Cream

25% of the net proceeds will be donated to The Anne Moore Breast Cancer Research Fund, and for all purchases made on JuneJacobs.com, an additional 25% of the net proceeds will be donated to the Dubin Breast Center at The Mount Sinai Hospital.

$60; at June Jacobs

Photo: June Jacobs
STYLECASTER | Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Farmgirl Flowers
Farmgirl Flowers 'Let’s Hear It For The Girls' Limited Edition Bouquet

$10 from each bouquet benefits the Breast Cancer Research Fund.

$78; at Farmgirl Flowers

Photo: Farmgirl Flowers
STYLECASTER | Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Rothy's
Rothy's The Point Flat

100% of sales of Petal Pink styles go to Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, up to a goal of $20,000.

$145; at Rothy's

Photo: Rothy's
STYLECASTER | Breast Cancer Awareness Products | bumble and bumble
bumble and bumble Thickening Spray

20% of the retail price, with a maximum donation of $50,000, will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

$29; at bumble and bumble

Photo: bumble and bumble
STYLECASTER | Breast Cancer Awareness Products | GO SMiLE
GO SMiLE Susan G. Komen Sonic Blue Lite Whitening Kit & Toothbrush

$5 from every PINK Smart Brush purchased on GoSMiLE.com will be donated to Susan G. Komen Austin from now until August 1st.

$129; at Go SMiLE

Photo: GO SMiLE
STYLECASTER | Breast Cancer Awareness Products | The Walking Company
The Walking Company Abeo Alvena Loafer

At least 5% of the price will be donated to City of Hope, a cancer research center, to meet their minimum $100K donation for the year.

$109.95; at The Walking Company

Photo: The Walking Company
STYLECASTER | Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Luca + Danni
Luca + Danni Trilogy Bracelet

20% of the proceeds from the sale of each bracelet goes to The Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation.

$34; at Luca + Danni

Photo: Luca + Danni

