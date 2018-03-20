12 Top-Notch Products for Maintaining Your Hair Color

Changing your hair color is a big step, but when it’s all said and done, preserving it is an entirely different journey. Losing your vibrant hair color can happen just as quickly you received it, and that can be very frustrating.

That’s because we often make the mistake of using products, especially shampoos and conditioners, that aren’t equipped with the ingredients that enhance and maintain the pigment of our choice.

According to Tina Outen, hairstylist with the creative talent agency Streeters, those with blonde hair need to moisturize with regular treatments, adding blue- or violet-tone shampoos and conditioners to neutralize the warmth. Also, while brunette hair and vibrant red hair need sulfate-free treatments, black dye can actually make your hair hard and crunchy over time, so nourishing oil-based treatments are best.

Luckily, your color-fading days can be a thing of the past. Whether you have bleached-blonde ends, highlights, or fully dyed hair, we’ve found 12 conditioners, shampoos, and other products that will help maintain your brilliant color instead of watching it run down the sink or lose luster with every wash.