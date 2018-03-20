StyleCaster
12 Top-Notch Products for Maintaining Your Hair Color

Amanda Williams
by
Changing your hair color is a big step, but when it’s all said and done, preserving it is an entirely different journey. Losing your vibrant hair color can happen just as quickly you received it, and that can be very frustrating.

That’s because we often make the mistake of using products, especially shampoos and conditioners, that aren’t equipped with the ingredients that enhance and maintain the pigment of our choice.

According to Tina Outen, hairstylist with the creative talent agency Streeters, those with blonde hair need to moisturize with regular treatments, adding blue- or violet-tone shampoos and conditioners to neutralize the warmth. Also, while brunette hair and vibrant red hair need sulfate-free treatments, black dye can actually make your hair hard and crunchy over time, so nourishing oil-based treatments are best.

MORE: Kim Kardashian’s Easy Hack to Change Your Hair Color

Luckily, your color-fading days can be a thing of the past. Whether you have bleached-blonde ends, highlights, or fully dyed hair, we’ve found 12 conditioners, shampoos, and other products that will help maintain your brilliant color instead of watching it run down the sink or lose luster with every wash.

1 of 12
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | Alterna Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Collection
Alterna Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo

Originally designed to bring dull and dry hair back to life, each product in this collection refrains from shedding hair color during use.

$34 at Alterna

 

Photo: Altena
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | L'Oreal Hair Expertise Everpure Moisture Shampoo
L'Oreal Hair Expertise Everpure Moisture Shampoo

Though it is meant to maintain the brilliance of your dyed hair, this shampoo also repairs hair damaged by harsh chemicals and styling tools.

$3.29 at L'Oreal

Photo: L'Oreal Paris
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | Morrocanoil Treatment
Morrocanoil Treatment

While conditioning, shining, and smoothing hair, Moroccanoil's treatment mask locks in moisture and color.

$15 at Morrocanoil

Photo: MOROCCAN OIL
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

This leave-in conditioning treatment not only repairs damaged hair with each use, it helps keep a healthy hair color.

$28 at Sephora

 

Photo: Olaplex
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | Redken Color Extend Magnetic Shampoo
Redken Color Extend Magnetic Shampoo

Redken is known for its wide selection of color products, but the brand is also known for its selection of color-protecting products such as this shampoo that locks in color and brings vibrancy to your color.

$34.50 at Ulta

Photo: Redken
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | Mythic Oil
L'Oreal Mythic Oil Colour Glow Oil

This oil treatment nourishes and provides weightless hydration and ultimate frizz protection.

$40 at Ulta

Photo: LOréal Professionnel
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | L'Oreal Professionel Serie Expert Vitamino Colour
L'Oreal Professionnel Serie Expert Vitamino Colour

Gloss is important to hair health, especially hair that has been treated with harsh chemicals. This conditioner provides a glossy finish and nourishment through vitamins and amino acids.

$30 at Ulta

 

Photo: L'Oreal Paris
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | Ojon Color Sustain PRO
Ojon Color Sustain PRO

Made with jasmine wax and ojon oil to protect your color from running, Ojon Color Sustain PRO is also a sulfate-free treatment to prevent further hair damage.

$16.99 at Amazon

STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | TRESemmé Colour Revitalise Colour Fade Protection
TRESemmé Colour Revitalise Colour Fade Protection

This shampoo is enriched with green tea and spices and sunflower oil for long-lasting color vibrancy.

$3.98 at Walmart

Photo: TRESemmé
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser Invisible Oil
Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Shampoo

This sulfate-free shampoo uses argan, sweet almond, and macadamia nut oils to lock in color.

$31 at bumble and bumble

Photo: Bumble and Bumble
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil
Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil

Similar to sun protectant for the skin, this treatment oil protects your hair color from fading under damaging UV rays.

$29 at Aveda

Photo: Aveda
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | Biosilk Color Therapy Lock and Protect Treatment
BioSilk Color Therapy Lock and Protect Shampoo

Biosilk's products are great for repairing damaged hair, but this specific shampoo helps shield hair from UV rays and enviornmental damage.

$16.98 at BioSilk

Photo: Biosilk

