12 Top-Notch Products for Maintaining Your Hair Color

Changing your hair color is a big step, but when it’s all said and done, preserving it is an entirely different journey. Losing your vibrant hair color can happen just as quickly you received it, and that can be very frustrating.
That’s because we often make the mistake of using products, especially shampoos and conditioners, that aren’t equipped with the ingredients that enhance and maintain the pigment of our choice.
According to Tina Outen, hairstylist with the creative talent agency Streeters, those with blonde hair need to moisturize with regular treatments, adding blue- or violet-tone shampoos and conditioners to neutralize the warmth. Also, while brunette hair and vibrant red hair need sulfate-free treatments, black dye can actually make your hair hard and crunchy over time, so nourishing oil-based treatments are best.
Luckily, your color-fading days can be a thing of the past. Whether you have bleached-blonde ends, highlights, or fully dyed hair, we’ve found 12 conditioners, shampoos, and other products that will help maintain your brilliant color instead of watching it run down the sink or lose luster with every wash.
Alterna Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo
Originally designed to bring dull and dry hair back to life, each product in this collection refrains from shedding hair color during use.
$34 at Alterna
L'Oreal Hair Expertise Everpure Moisture Shampoo
Though it is meant to maintain the brilliance of your dyed hair, this shampoo also repairs hair damaged by harsh chemicals and styling tools.
$3.29 at L'Oreal
Morrocanoil Treatment
While conditioning, shining, and smoothing hair, Moroccanoil's treatment mask locks in moisture and color.
$15 at Morrocanoil
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3
This leave-in conditioning treatment not only repairs damaged hair with each use, it helps keep a healthy hair color.
$28 at Sephora
Redken Color Extend Magnetic Shampoo
Redken is known for its wide selection of color products, but the brand is also known for its selection of color-protecting products such as this shampoo that locks in color and brings vibrancy to your color.
$34.50 at Ulta
L'Oreal Mythic Oil Colour Glow Oil
This oil treatment nourishes and provides weightless hydration and ultimate frizz protection.
$40 at Ulta
L'Oreal Professionnel Serie Expert Vitamino Colour
Gloss is important to hair health, especially hair that has been treated with harsh chemicals. This conditioner provides a glossy finish and nourishment through vitamins and amino acids.
$30 at Ulta
Ojon Color Sustain PRO
Made with jasmine wax and ojon oil to protect your color from running, Ojon Color Sustain PRO is also a sulfate-free treatment to prevent further hair damage.
$16.99 at Amazon
TRESemmé Colour Revitalise Colour Fade Protection
This shampoo is enriched with green tea and spices and sunflower oil for long-lasting color vibrancy.
$3.98 at Walmart
Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Shampoo
This sulfate-free shampoo uses argan, sweet almond, and macadamia nut oils to lock in color.
$31 at bumble and bumble
Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil
Similar to sun protectant for the skin, this treatment oil protects your hair color from fading under damaging UV rays.
$29 at Aveda
BioSilk Color Therapy Lock and Protect Shampoo
Biosilk's products are great for repairing damaged hair, but this specific shampoo helps shield hair from UV rays and enviornmental damage.
$16.98 at BioSilk
