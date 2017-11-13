The Best Reddit-Approved Makeup Products for Sensitive Eyes

Runny eyeliner and smudged mascara aren’t uncommon makeup blunders, but for those with sensitive eyes, these are more than minor setbacks. They’re also a painful reminder of how frustrating it can be to find products that won’t leave you with irritation or worse: an allergic reaction.
And if you don’t have access to a dermatologist, the stakes are even higher as you’re forced to endure a lot of trial and error before finding what works for you. Thankfully, websites like Reddit host communities of makeup wearers who are always sharing the must-haves we never knew you needed.
We’ll never grow tired of unearthing outrageous and borderline ridiculous beauty hacks, like this Listerine-infused foot exfoliator. But we’ve also learned not to overlook the tamer, but just as important discussions, while perusing the Makeup and SkincareAddiction threads. With that being said, we’re spotlighting 11 products that Reddit users swear by for their sensitive eyes.
See exactly why they’re obsessed below.
Albolene Moisturizing Cleanser
User RachelWest1 is a big fan of Albolene, saying "it's a great product as a makeup remover. It works well as a moisturizer as well. It's fragrance free and works quick so I can get to be quickly. I really love it."
$12.99, at CVS
Photo:
Albolene
Almay One Coat Multi-Benefit Mascara
User mololab took a break from "regular mascara" and says "Almay from the drugstore in a white tube with a blue lid" works great, mainly because it is hypoallergenic.
$8.49, at Ulta
Photo:
Almay
Johnson's Baby Oil
User ssaen says, "I use mineral oil (baby oil) or Albolene to remove my makeup and then a gentle, non-foaming cleanser to remove any residue."
$5.49, at Walgreens
Photo:
Johnson's
bareMinerals bareSkin Liquid Foundation
"I use several different foundations that work well with my skin and don't cause me any eye or skin irritation," says user TulleShed. "I actually love the bareMinerals BareSkin serum foundation, although sometimes it works SO beautifully, and sometimes it doesn't if my skin is freaking a bit from something else."
$30, at bareMinerals
Photo:
bareMinerals
Bioderma Hydrabio
"Bioderma makes a micellar water for cleansing and removing makeup," says user TheWEDWay. "Funny enough, the sensitive skin one makes my skin feel not so hot - but the one with the blue cap for dehydrated skin works like a dream for me!"
$10.90, at Dermstore
Photo:
Bioderma
Catrice The Essential Nude Eyeshadow Palette
"In terms of drugstore brands for eyeshadows, Catrice is pretty good," says user konekonyan.
$7.99, at Ulta
Photo:
Catrice Cosmetics
Clinique High Impact Mascara
User aginger says, "most mascaras make my eyes itch like crazy, but Clinique mascara doesn't."
$18, at Clinique
Photo:
Clinique
Kat Von D Tattoo Liner
User WhiskeyHeart says, "I have tried pretty much every eyeliner on the market and the only two that don't severely irritate my eyes are LA colors liquid eyeliner (from the dollar store, still a bit irritating if rubbed) and kvd liquid tattoo liner."
$20, at Kat Von D Beauty
Photo:
Kat Von D Beauty
L'Oreal Lash Paradise Mascara
User tortor5 says Lash Paradise is "my ride of die forever."
"No falling out, no running, no smearing, and it makes my lashes so full and long. And it’s great for sensitive eyes because it won’t get in your eyes to irritate them."
$9.99, at L'Oreal Paris
Photo:
L'Oreal Paris
Tarte Tartiest Double Take Eyeliner
User TushMcKush really enjoys tarte.
"Most eyeliners make my eyes incredibly red and itchy, but not theirs. It stays pretty well, too."
$24, at Tarte
Photo:
Tarte
Too Faced Shadow Insurance Primer
"I would recommend the TooFaced +24 creaseless eye shadow primer/ TooFaced glitter primer," says user LittleRose17. "Test a bit in store on your eye before you buy it."
$20, at Too Faced
Photo:
Too Faced