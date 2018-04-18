13 Editor-Approved Products You Can Depend on for Better Sleep

As a self-professed night owl, getting a good night’s sleep often feels impossible. My to-do list is never-ending. My schedule is usually overpacked. And more often than not, I find myself hours-deep into a Netflix show when I really should be getting the shut-eye I need for work the next day. Oh, and I sometimes drink way too much coffee or green tea, which only leads to more time up at night and subsequently, grogginess the morning after.
I know I’m not the only person who subjects myself to this vicious cycle, which is why I am constantly testing products and techniques for sleeping better. And I’ve found a very select group of products that have made winding down easier and way more enjoyable. Click through for what to know about each one before trying yourself.
This Works Deep Sleep Bath Soak
A busy schedule simply doesn't allow me to take a bath every day. But when I've had a long workday or go straight from the office to a yoga class, this bath soak is to my body what a lullaby is to a baby. The lavender scent is seriously calming and after just a few minutes, I'm ready to knock out in bed.
$41 at This Works
Buffy Comforter
This comforter is so much more than meets the eye. For starters, its fibers are derived from eucalyptus, so your skin is free from even the slightest, microscopic level of friction. And the cruelty-free filling is made up of recycled plastic bottles, a process that saves a whole lot of geese from being live-plucked. But what I love most about this comforter is its ability to adjust to temperature. I'm someone who is constantly going back and forth between a space heater and box fan at night. It's been weeks since I've used either.
$120–$190 (free trial before you buy) at Buffy.co
Iluminage Copper Eye Mask
I'm not too picky about my eye masks; as long as one has adjustable straps, I'm set. However, this one stays at the top of the pile because of the copper-infused material that treats my skin as I sleep. It's also washer-friendly and looks like brand new after years of use. A product with added benefits will always win in my book.
$35 at Sephora
Ren & Now to Sleep Pillow Spray
I don't know if a pillow spray is absolutely necessary for a good night's sleep. However, the frankincense, hops, and lavender scents in this one definitely make it easier for me to stay put and get off my phone when I hit the sheets; a small treat to close out my nighttime routine.
$25 at Ren Skincare
Sleep Cycle App
One of the most difficult things to do at the end of the day—whether it was busy or not—is put down the phone. Heck, sometimes I fall asleep with it in my hand. What I love most about the Sleep Cycle alarm clock is how it basically mutes your phone. This means that once the alarm is set, you can't hear (or feel) incoming texts, calls, or emails. And the next morning, a graph details the quality of your sleep, from light to deep.
Free at iPhone App Store
Vitafusion Beauty Sleep
On those days when I'm so tired that falling asleep feels impossible, melatonin is my saving grace. In case you didn't know, melatonin is a hormone secreted by the pineal gland that lets our bodies know when it's time to wake up and fall asleep. A supplement like this helps it better perform. This brand in particular is my favorite because it doesn't leave me feeling groggy the morning after.
$11.99 at Target
The Foot of the Bed Warmer
I'm not a fan of going to bed barefoot, but socks are also constricting. Placing a foot warmer at the end of my bed has been a game-changer because I can adjust the temperature to my liking and still have room to move around throughout the night.
$69.95 at Hammacher Schlemmer
Liz Earle Eucalyptus and Rosemary Candle
I live for a candle moment right before bed ... or any other time, to be honest. I've got at least two in every room of my apartment and light them almost every night. Right now, I am obsessed with this long-lasting option from one of my favorite UK-based brands. Eucalyptus carries such a soothing scent.
$60 at Liz Earle
Lush Twilight Bath Bomb
Sit me in a tub of lavender oil, and I'm guaranteed to fall asleep a mere minutes later. This bath bomb is a certified classic in my book, and it works every. single. time.
$6.95 at Lush Cosmetics
UMA Pure Calm Wellness Oil
Aromatherapy has made such a difference in my day-to-day self-care routine. Whenever I'm feeling overwhelmed or just need a second to breathe and get back to square one, I rub this blend onto my temples and take a few deep breaths. And a little goes a very long way for those who are concerned about the price tag.
$49 at UMA
Sleep Yoga Side Sleeper Arm Rest Pillow
Sleeping on my back feels unnatural, and sleeping on my chest is just plain uncomfortable. Unfortunately, the only other position leaves my arm feeling completely numb. This pain-free pillow was created by a chiropractor and is molded to keep your shoulder joints aligned while you get some shut-eye.
$45 at Sleep Yoga
Moon Juice Dream Dust
Herbal "sleeptime" teas aren't heavy duty enough and melatonin is too strong for everyday use. Moon Juice is the perfect in between option for when you need to settle down and ease your way into sleep at a steady pace.
$38 at Moon Juice
Extra Large Ionic Natural Salt Crystal Lamp
The benefits of Himalayan salt lamps are highly debatable, but the dim, pink lighting looks and feels way more soothing than my bright bedroom lamp.
$29.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond
