13 Editor-Approved Products You Can Depend on for Better Sleep

As a self-professed night owl, getting a good night’s sleep often feels impossible. My to-do list is never-ending. My schedule is usually overpacked. And more often than not, I find myself hours-deep into a Netflix show when I really should be getting the shut-eye I need for work the next day. Oh, and I sometimes drink way too much coffee or green tea, which only leads to more time up at night and subsequently, grogginess the morning after.

I know I’m not the only person who subjects myself to this vicious cycle, which is why I am constantly testing products and techniques for sleeping better. And I’ve found a very select group of products that have made winding down easier and way more enjoyable. Click through for what to know about each one before trying yourself.