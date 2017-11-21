Priyanka Chopra Chopped Her Hair into the Cutest Wavy Lob

Though celebrities left and right—from Lady Gaga to Kourtney Kardashian—are switching up their hair for the winter months ahead, Priyanka Chopra‘s new hairdo is for a completely different season: season three of “Quantico.”

In preparation for the hit ABC thriller-drama’s upcoming season, in which she plays Alex Parrish, a badass terrorist-fighting F.B.I. agent, the 35-year-old actress took several inches off her usual cinnamon-brown locks, and the result is a wavy lob so cute you’ll want to head to the salon immediately.

The Bollywood star debuted her new haircut on Instagram on Monday where she shared four paparazzi shots of her on the set of “Quantico.” In the pictures, Chopra, dressed in a mesh top and black coat, can be seen constantly touching her hair, which was styled in loose, just-out-of-bed curls and fell right below her shoulders.

The actress even poked fun at herself in the caption, where she drew attention to how obsessed she was with touching her freshly cut hair. “When u have a new hair cut and can’t help but constantly touch it to make sure it’s all ok up there!! Lol” she wrote.

When u have a new hair cut and can’t help but constantly touch it to make sure it’s all ok up there!! Lol @abcquantico #alexparrish season 3 🙄🤪🤣😎🤩🎉🌸 #nofilters @cfulton.hair @andeyungmakeup A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 20, 2017 at 5:23pm PST

Chopra’s adorable chop is the work of celebrity hairstylist, Christopher Fulton, who has also worked with stars like Dakota Johnson and Salma Hayek. In his own Instagram post flaunting his work, Fulton explained that Chopra’s easy waves were a result of OUIA, Oribe, and Harry Josh products.

And though Fulton didn’t go into specifics, we’re sure a lot of work went into hair. Amid crime-fighting and saving the country, Alex Parrish doesn’t have time to retouch her curls, so those babies better be locked in.