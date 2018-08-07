Prince Harry Repeatedly Thanked Meghan Markle’s Wedding Day Makeup Artist for This Reason

We’re just going to preface this story by stating that we’re not even sure our boyfriends know what a makeup artist is. But, apparently, when you’re royalty, it’s quite the opposite.

Daniel Martin, the expert behind Meghan Markle’s wedding-day makeup, was praised by news outlets and fans across the globe for going light on her beat, and especially for allowing her freckles to shine through her foundation. But recently, we caught wind of praise from someone else: Prince Harry.

Apparently, post-royal wedding, he couldn’t stop thanking Martin for his services. Why? “He was thanking me for making her look like herself,” said Martin. (If you’re not sobbing happy tears onto your keyboard right now, we’re totally judging you.)

Martin can’t help but agree with HRH—he prefers to keep wedding makeup extremely natural, whether he’s working with royals or the rest of us peasants: “The last thing you want (is) to look at your wedding pictures and go, ‘Remember when highlighting was the rage?'” He’s got a point, and that feeling must be compounded about a million times when your wedding is broadcast on national television and all over the internet.

But can we get back to how freaking cute Prince Harry is? Talk about setting the standard.