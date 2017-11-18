StyleCaster
The Best Expert-Approved Primers for Every Skin Type

The Best Expert-Approved Primers for Every Skin Type

There seems to be a strong divide among makeup connoisseurs on whether to prime or not. Truthfully, it’s all a matter of preference. There’s no right or wrong answer, but it doesn’t hurt to add another layer of skin care to your regimen—especially if you’re a regular makeup wearer. Primers not only boost the finish and extend the length of your makeup; they also have skin-enhancing ingredients that actually treat as they keep your makeup from sliding off.

Romy Soleimani, Makeup Artist for Streeters, whose works has been put to the test on many a red carpets, under blazing runway lights and during photo shoots in moody Mother Nature—shared her top primer picks for just about every skin type and concern. Find your match, ahead.

STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Every Skin Type | Bioderma Pore Refiner
Bioderma Sebium Pore Refiner

Best for: Large Pores

Why it works: A combo of glycolic and salicylic acids in this treatment clears pores and exfoliates to help make skin look smoother.

$20, at Dermstore

Photo: Bioderma
STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Every Skin Type | Too Faced Smoothing Face Primer
Too Faced Primed & Poreless Skin Smoothing Face Primer

Best for: Large Pores

Why it works: You can wear it alone or under makeup. Either way, it helps fill in enlarged pores to even out overly textured skin.

$30, at Too Faced

Photo: Too Faced
STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Every Skin Type | Becca Backlight Priming Filter
Becca Backlight Priming Filter

Best for: Dullness

Why it works: It's like a highlighter and primer in one. Infused with three different kinds of crushed pearls, this formula diffuses light to give skin a blurred, lit from within base before makeup.

$38, at Sephora

Photo: Becca Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Every Skin Type | KORRES Wild Rose Smoothie Brightening Priming Moisturizer
KORRES Wild Rose Smoothie Brightening Priming Moisturizer

Best for: Dullness

Why it works: Brightening wild rose oil and pure Vitamin C in this formula work beneath the skin to clear up discolorations and generally lackluster skin.

$45, at Sephora

Photo: Korres
STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Every Skin Type | Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer

Best for: Oily Skin

Why it works: It's like a blotting paper in a bottle. It absorbs any excess oil, without making skin too matte or dull looking.

$32, at Fenty Beauty

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Every Skin Type | Dermalogica Hydrablur Primer
Dermalogica Hydrablur Primer

Best for: Oily Skin

Why it works: You never want to completely dull out your skin—even if it's oily. This essentially leaves a satiny, not oily, finish. It also has a time-released hydration complex that keeps skin dewy.

$47, at Dermalogica

Photo: Dermalogica
STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Every Skin Type | Dr. Barbara Sturm Monika Blunder Anti-Aging Primer
Dr. Barbara Sturm Monika Blunder Anti-Aging Primer

Best for: Aging Skin

Why it works: A blend of antioxidants, hyaluronic acid and pearl pigments work on fine lines and wrinkles while keeping your makeup in place.

$85, at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Dr. Barbara Sturm
STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Every Skin Type | REN Perfect Canvas
REN Perfect Canvas

Best for: Aging Skin

Why it works: It's a serum and primer in one. Pro-biotics help with cell turnover and agave extracts lifts and tightens slack skin.

$55, at Ren

Photo: Ren Skincare
STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Every Skin Type | Huda Beauty Pre-Makeup Base Primer
Huda Beauty The Complexion Perfection Pre-Makeup Base Primer

Best for: Dry Skin

Why it works: Rosehip oil and dimethicone keep skin hydrated and makeup from caking and flaking.

$35, at Huda Beauty

Photo: Huda Beauty
STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Every Skin Type | Kat Von D Lock-It Primer
Kat Von D Lock-It Primer

Best For: Dry Skin

Why it works: Aloe, shea and jojoba help lock in moisture and fills dry spots so that your longwear foundation formulas (which can be a bit on the drier side) go on smoothly and don't suck moisture from your skin.

$32, at Kat Von D Beauty

Photo: Kat Von D Beauty
STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Every Skin Type | Cover FX Mattifying Primer
Cover FX Mattifying Primer with Anti-Acne Treatment

Best for: Acne-Prone Skin

Why it works: Salicylic acid helps treat current or lingering blemishes while a combo of Vitamins C, E and fruit AHA. It also tackles any hyperpigmentation from past breakouts.

$38, at Cover Fx

Photo: Cover Fx
STYLECASTER | Best Primers for Every Skin Type | Stila One Step Prime
Stila One Step Prime

Best for: Acne-Prone Skin

Why it works: It's oil-free and packed with 15 different vitamins, minerals and antioxidants—all the things that troubled skin needs before makeup.

$36, at Stila

Photo: Stila Cosmetics

