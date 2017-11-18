The Best Expert-Approved Primers for Every Skin Type

There seems to be a strong divide among makeup connoisseurs on whether to prime or not. Truthfully, it’s all a matter of preference. There’s no right or wrong answer, but it doesn’t hurt to add another layer of skin care to your regimen—especially if you’re a regular makeup wearer. Primers not only boost the finish and extend the length of your makeup; they also have skin-enhancing ingredients that actually treat as they keep your makeup from sliding off.

Romy Soleimani, Makeup Artist for Streeters, whose works has been put to the test on many a red carpets, under blazing runway lights and during photo shoots in moody Mother Nature—shared her top primer picks for just about every skin type and concern. Find your match, ahead.