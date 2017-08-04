The 9 Best Primers for Oily Skin That Keep Shine at Bay All Day Long

Since we’re currently chin-deep in summer, it’s easy to say hot weather is the worst time to have oily skin. But, honestly, oily skin is a total bummer a year long.
It makes you turn into a sweaty oil-slick in the summer, and winter is that magical time of year when you’re skin is both dry and oily—y’know because you’re skin ups its oil production to battle the above-mentioned dryness. It’s the reason we all need to invest in the best primer for oily skin out there, all year-round.
But not any old bottle labeled “mattifying primer” is the solution to all our oily skin problems. Not all primers are created equally. The best primer for your oily skin, however, can change your makeup game and keep it that way. You’ll get smoother, clearer skin, a more balanced complexion, and makeup that lasts all day long.
Behold, the very best primers for oily skin that you’ll ever find.
Updated 8/4/2017.
Givenchy Mister Mat Mattifying Foundation Primer is an oily skin lifesaver, whether you wear it alone or under makeup: As a primer, its lightweight texture softens and hydrate, and plant extracts help control sebum over-production for a long-lasting matte finish.
bareMinerals Prime Time® Foundation Primer is formulated specifically for people with oily skin to create a silky smooth canvas from the get go. Throughout the day, it holds up to combat excess oil and absorb shine while hiding pores, fine lines, and wrinkles.
When primer pros Smashbox release a new formula, makeup lovers pay attention—and this one did not disappoint. The non-drying formula of Smashbox Photo Finish Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Foundation Primer locks in makeup and absorbs oil to keep your face shine-free throughout the day. Plus, it's sweat and humidity-resistant for up to eight hours, so consider it a safe choice for summer.
Benefit The POREfessional primer quickly minimizes the appearance of pores and fine lines to help makeup stay put. The super silky texture leaves skin super smooth and shine-free, and the vitamin E in the formula protects skin from damaging free radicals.
Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer is a mineral-based, water-resistant primer—with SPF 15!—that neutralizes and balances skin to minimize shine. The satin finish minimizes the appearance of pores and leaves makeup feeling fresh, and decidedly non-slippery, all day.
Too Faced Primed & Poreless Skin Smoothing Face Primer is scientifically formulated—whatever that means—to achieve the appearance of smooth, poreless skin even without makeup. Vitamins A & C, mulberry extract, and an impressive amount of retinol to conceal pores and leave skin firm and hydrated.
Perfekt Skin Perfection Gel wants to replace traditional foundation, primer, color corrector, and powder to enhance the appearance of your skin in one fell swoop. On top of keeping your makeup on all day, it also works to improve skin tone, help maintain hydration, and reduce the appearance of redness, discoloration, pores, fine lines, and shine. A multitasker for the ages.
Korres Pomegranate Mattifying Primer is water-based, so it has a super lightweight feel that really lets skin breathe. Pomegranate extract is an antioxidant powerhouse that helps tighten pores while willow bark extract balances skin, witch hazel mattifies and keeps impurities out, and rice starch absorbs excess surface oil and softens skin.
Ever-matte, indeed: Becca Ever-Matte Poreless Priming Perfector™ controls oil and keeps skin mattified and pores minimized for up to 12 hours. Think of it as a "liquid blotting paper" to keep skin matte and shine-free all day long, sans silicone, oil, alcohol, or fragrance.