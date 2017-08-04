The 9 Best Primers for Oily Skin That Keep Shine at Bay All Day Long

Since we’re currently chin-deep in summer, it’s easy to say hot weather is the worst time to have oily skin. But, honestly, oily skin is a total bummer a year long.

It makes you turn into a sweaty oil-slick in the summer, and winter is that magical time of year when you’re skin is both dry and oily—y’know because you’re skin ups its oil production to battle the above-mentioned dryness. It’s the reason we all need to invest in the best primer for oily skin out there, all year-round.

But not any old bottle labeled “mattifying primer” is the solution to all our oily skin problems. Not all primers are created equally. The best primer for your oily skin, however, can change your makeup game and keep it that way. You’ll get smoother, clearer skin, a more balanced complexion, and makeup that lasts all day long.

Behold, the very best primers for oily skin that you’ll ever find.

Updated 8/4/2017.