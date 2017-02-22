StyleCaster
13 No-Fuss Hairstyles That Are Shockingly Pretty (and Easy!)

by
Photo: ImaxTree

Unless you have a buzz cut or a sincere lack of regard for your hair (in which case we would be highly, highly jealous), you probably have an ongoing battle with your hair. Some days, you roll out of bed, and your hair quite literally looks fantastic, as if someone styled it in the night. And other days—most days—it looks like a snarled mess that can only be wrangled by a boring topknot.

And we hate that. Because topknots and ponytails are the sweatpants of hairstyles, and nobody (except maybe the Kardashians) has ever felt like a million bucks in a pair of tattered, old sweatpants. Which is where we come in. We rounded up the best of the best hair inspo for no-fuss hairstyles, the kind that literally anybody, even hair newbs, can do without giving up in a pit of frustration. Click through to see our favorites, and then try them out on yourself!

1 of 13
Clipped back with a barrette
Photo: Getty Images
Tied into a half-up ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
Wrapped with a floppy scarf
Photo: Getty Images
Twisted into a rope ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
Swept into a high ponytail with a metallic tie
Photo: Getty Images
Loosely braided over one shoulder
Photo: Getty Images
Loosely tied in a low ponytail (choppy layers welcome)
Photo: Getty Images
Tied into a textured ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
Slicked back into a topknot
Photo: Getty Images
Softly looped at the nape of the neck
Photo: Getty Images
Scooped into a half-up topknot
Photo: Getty Images
Curled and gathered into a low side-ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
Twisted and bobby-pinned back
Photo: Getty Images

