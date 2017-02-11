15 Times Kylie Jenner’s Makeup Was Actually Really, Really Pretty

Lets face it: Kylie Jenner’s 17-step makeup routine will pretty much never be financially attainable, doable, or simple enough for the average human being who wakes up five minutes before she’s supposed to leave in the morning. Don’t get us wrong—we love looking at Jenner’s signature contoured, liquid-lipsticked, and fake-lashed face on a daily basis (the fact that she has 85-million Instagram followers can attest to that), but we do get a little excited when see photos of beauty queen wearing subtle, pretty makeup that even we could pull off. You know, the no-makeup makeup that reminds you that Jenner is still just a 19-year-old girl under her many, many layers of foundation.

Lucky for us, Jenner has, on a semi-regular basis, given us a look at her freckled skin and natural cheekbones in the form of filtered, and possibly Face-Tuned, Instagram photos. And what we’ve realized is her natural-looking makeup is actually really, really pretty, to the point where we want to screenshot the pictures to try the looks out on ourselves. So we scoured through nearly five-thousand of her Instagram photos (yes, you owe us) to find the very best no-makeup makeup looks that Jenner’s ever posted for the ultimate inspo-worthy roundup. Click through to see them all.