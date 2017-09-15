StyleCaster
50 Pretty Halloween Makeup Ideas—Minimal Costume Required

50 Pretty Halloween Makeup Ideas—Minimal Costume Required

by
50 Pretty Halloween Makeup Ideas—Minimal Costume Required
Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

You know what is super scary about Halloween? How much money some people are willing to drop on their costume. Don’t get us wrong, we’re so down to go all out on our Halloween style, however, blowing our savings just isn’t all that enticing. But when you dig into your makeup arsenal, it’s totally easy to let the creativity flow and coming up with a beautiful look is simple—not to mention practically free.

21 DIY Halloween Costume Ideas That're Creative, Cute &amp; Totally Instagram-Worthy

To help you find a pretty Halloween makeup idea you’ll love, we’ve pulled together 50 of our favorite inspirations below—no actual costume really needed. Take a look, and tell us what you’ll be for Halloween in the comments!

Originally published October 2016. Updated September 2017.

1 of 51
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Bird like eyes
Photo: instagram / @caroperaltamakeup
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Get creative with edging
Photo: instagram / @caroperaltamakeup
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Newage Medusa
Photo: instagram / @oliviamuah
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Dynamic galaxy print
Photo: instagram / @missaliciamarie
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Be bold with black
Photo: instagram / @erikamariemua
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Spooky hollow cheeks
Photo: instagram / @ahoycaptainkate
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Sparkle like an ice queen
Photo: instagram / @isamuahallman
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Freckles for added effect
Photo: instagram / @elisamilani
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Blinding white contacts
Photo: instagram / @blackmilkclothing
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Blood that looks almost too real
Photo: instagram / @johnny_is_bae
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Virtually painted skin
Photo: instagram / @casslloydfx
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Colors for inner Fall fairy
Photo: instagram / @boothbeauty
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Scales that sparkle
Photo: instagram / @hairbynatalierose
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Powerful pinks and oranges
Photo: instagram / @erikamariemua
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Mother nature's shine
Photo: instagram / @___queensofbeauty___
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Dazzling golds
Photo: instagram / @erikamariemua
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Barely there bones
Photo: instagram / @jeniferbedoya_
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Red contacts for the true demon in you
Photo: instagram / @owczarzakjuliamakeup
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Never too much glitter
Photo: instagram / @monicacase
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
A rainbow color palette
Photo: instagram / @ljmmakeup_fitness
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Feminine wildlife
Photo: instagram / @makeupby_jessrose
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Tear dripping eyes
Photo: instagram / @graceyhart4
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Green with envy
Photo: instagram / @erikamariemua
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
White eyeliner for extra big eyes
Photo: instagram / @feilunacreative
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Paint splattered lips
Photo: instagram / @inparlour
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Channel your third eye
Photo: instagram / @kachii_nanana
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Commanding white
Photo: instagram / @beautifulmonstersbr
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Appliqué is not only for clothing
Photo: instagram / @sidra_kinza
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Go for sad spooky
Photo: instagram / @michaelagraham
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Daring blues
Photo: instagram / @jazzy_glitter
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Detailing with pearls and sequins
Photo: instagram / @mrandamua
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Get the whole body involved
Photo: instagram / @twistinbangs
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Mix nature and death
Photo: instagram / @beatzbykris
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Embrace the Halloween colors
Photo: instagram / @samoconnormua
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Add a little retro
Photo: instagram / @imagestudios360
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Life-like insects
Photo: instagram / @creative_cameleon
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Striking lines
Photo: instagram / @bebabeauty
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Powerful design
Photo: instagram / @sherilynnmarilyn
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Perfectly placed cracks
Photo: instagram / @arunamakeup
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Wild colors
Photo: instagram / @erikamariemua
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Update the black cat
Photo: instagram / @jessdarmawan03
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Simple lines and definition
Photo: instagram / @azrakol
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Playful pattern
Photo: instagram / @sa_acosta
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Master the illusion
Photo: instagram / @cosmetic_chameleon_sally
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Good kind of two faced
Photo: instagram / @pedzlem_po_pysku
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Pink is always pretty
Photo: instagram / @_hollywoodfashionsecrets
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Simple and seductive
Photo: instagram / @rocknrosegirls
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Bad girl inspo
Photo: instagram / @vancouver_vogue
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Intense and dangerous
Photo: instagram / @doublestompproductions
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
Decorative candy
Photo: instagram / @christinesteph_
STYLECASTER | 50 Halloween Beauty Ideas | Halloween 2017
50 pretty Halloween makeup ideas

50 pretty Halloween makeup ideas
