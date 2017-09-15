50 Pretty Halloween Makeup Ideas—Minimal Costume Required

You know what is super scary about Halloween? How much money some people are willing to drop on their costume. Don’t get us wrong, we’re so down to go all out on our Halloween style, however, blowing our savings just isn’t all that enticing. But when you dig into your makeup arsenal, it’s totally easy to let the creativity flow and coming up with a beautiful look is simple—not to mention practically free.
To help you find a pretty Halloween makeup idea you’ll love, we’ve pulled together 50 of our favorite inspirations below—no actual costume really needed. Take a look, and tell us what you’ll be for Halloween in the comments!
Originally published October 2016. Updated September 2017.
Bird like eyes
instagram / @caroperaltamakeup
Get creative with edging
instagram / @caroperaltamakeup
Newage Medusa
instagram / @oliviamuah
Dynamic galaxy print
instagram / @missaliciamarie
Be bold with black
instagram / @erikamariemua
Spooky hollow cheeks
instagram / @ahoycaptainkate
Sparkle like an ice queen
instagram / @isamuahallman
Freckles for added effect
instagram / @elisamilani
Blinding white contacts
instagram / @blackmilkclothing
Blood that looks almost too real
instagram / @johnny_is_bae
Virtually painted skin
instagram / @casslloydfx
Colors for inner Fall fairy
instagram / @boothbeauty
Scales that sparkle
instagram / @hairbynatalierose
Powerful pinks and oranges
instagram / @erikamariemua
Mother nature's shine
instagram / @___queensofbeauty___
Dazzling golds
instagram / @erikamariemua
Barely there bones
instagram / @jeniferbedoya_
Red contacts for the true demon in you
instagram / @owczarzakjuliamakeup
Never too much glitter
instagram / @monicacase
A rainbow color palette
instagram / @ljmmakeup_fitness
Feminine wildlife
instagram / @makeupby_jessrose
Tear dripping eyes
instagram / @graceyhart4
Green with envy
instagram / @erikamariemua
White eyeliner for extra big eyes
instagram / @feilunacreative
Paint splattered lips
instagram / @inparlour
Channel your third eye
instagram / @kachii_nanana
Commanding white
instagram / @beautifulmonstersbr
Appliqué is not only for clothing
instagram / @sidra_kinza
Go for sad spooky
instagram / @michaelagraham
Daring blues
instagram / @jazzy_glitter
Detailing with pearls and sequins
instagram / @mrandamua
Get the whole body involved
instagram / @twistinbangs
Mix nature and death
instagram / @beatzbykris
Embrace the Halloween colors
instagram / @samoconnormua
Add a little retro
instagram / @imagestudios360
Life-like insects
instagram / @creative_cameleon
Striking lines
instagram / @bebabeauty
Powerful design
instagram / @sherilynnmarilyn
Perfectly placed cracks
instagram / @arunamakeup
Wild colors
instagram / @erikamariemua
Update the black cat
instagram / @jessdarmawan03
Simple lines and definition
instagram / @azrakol
Playful pattern
instagram / @sa_acosta
Master the illusion
instagram / @cosmetic_chameleon_sally
Good kind of two faced
instagram / @pedzlem_po_pysku
Pink is always pretty
instagram / @_hollywoodfashionsecrets
Simple and seductive
instagram / @rocknrosegirls
Bad girl inspo
instagram / @vancouver_vogue
Intense and dangerous
instagram / @doublestompproductions
Decorative candy
instagram / @christinesteph_
