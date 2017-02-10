35 So-Pretty Eye Makeup Ideas to Try Now

We all have at least one friend who’s totally comfortable rolling up to Saturday morning brunch with barely a spot of concealer on, let alone a full face of makeup. We all secretly want to be that girl. But we are not that girl.

Instead, we spend hours obsessing over which palette we’re going to use for date night, researching the best eyeshadow primers to keep it on, and paging through enough makeup inspiration to last us an entire year. And while contouring can be fun and lipstick is always a good time, eye makeup is where you can really get creative.

Ahead, we found 35 pretty eye makeup ideas—including a majorly dramatic cobalt smokey eye, a glossy, natural-looking lid, and an all-over lavender lid—to bookmark now.