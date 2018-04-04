A Pre-Wedding Diet That Literally Only Lasts 5 Days

Many of us aren’t dieters. It’s just not in our DNA, and we don’t care to restrict ourselves from living life just so we look slimmer in a dress. But when the day does come where you feel you could lose a few pounds—your wedding day, for one—scrolling through the thousands of complicated pre-wedding diet plans on Pinterest that promise to get you into the best shape of your life, but demand you follow a hard-core exercise and meal plan, is downright overwhelming.

But a five-day pre-wedding diet? Now that sounds completely feasible. This meal plan, made to detox and de-bloat ahead of your wedding day, is the brainchild of Dr. Amy Shah, an integrative medicine advocate and doctor who’s known in the wellness sphere for her life-changing cleansing plans.

Here, Dr. Shah designed a crazy-easy menu to easily follow in the five days leading up to your wedding, packed with healthy, nourishing, sane ways to look and feel amazing—even if you’ve done nothing to prepare in the months prior.

Ready to see if this diet is for you? Click through the gallery for the recipes.

Day One

Breakfast: Chia seed pudding

Lunch: Green gut juice

Dinner: Spicy eggplant “parm”

Day Two

Breakfast: Rose coconut cardamom

Lunch: Gut salad

Dinner: Creamy cauliflower soup

Day Three

Breakfast: Chocolate green shake

Lunch: Gut salad

Dinner: Spicy eggplant “parm”

Day Four

Breakfast: Rose coconut cardamom

Lunch: Green gut juice

Dinner: Grilled asparagus and brussels sprouts

Day Five

Breakfast: Chocolate green shake

Lunch: Gut salad

Dinner: Indian roasted cauliflower

A version of this article was originally published in August 2016.